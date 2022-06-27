ENOSBURG FALLS — Laughter returned to the village streets Saturday night as Boom City Improv and Root7 took to the stage at the Enosburg Opera House.
Roughly 50 people gathered at the newly-opened Opera House to enjoy the night of local comedy, a capella tunes and homemade Honduran food.
The main act, Boom City Improv, performed short-form skits that sometimes involved audience volunteers. A capella group Root7 also joined them on stage, along with solo stand-up comedians Liam Welsh and Julia Colasanti.
Their performances got a good reaction from the crowd as the hall filled with laughter and applause from act to act. The night’s entertainment showcased clever jokes and well-layered harmonies that inspired some to dance to their rendition of James Bay’s “Hold Back the River” and other tunes.
After having to reschedule in-person performances because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boom City is now on its second recent performance in Franklin County. The first was at Mokah’s on May 7 in Richford, where they raised funds for the Cat Crusaders of Franklin County, a nonprofit working to reduce the overpopulation of feral cats through trap-neuter-return methods.
Catering the event was Enosburg’s Garcia’s Bistro, which doled out tacos and sweet pastries filled with dulce de leche and nutella. St. Albans City’s 14th Star Brewing Co. was also there serving up an assortment of brews including a raspberry sour and an IPA, as well as pouring glasses of wine local winemaker Due North Vineyard made in Franklin.
