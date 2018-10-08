ENOSBURG FALLS – Bonnie L. Mathieu, age 66, passed away on Oct. 3, 2018 at her home in Enosburg Falls.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1952 in Montgomery to Robert M. Hogaboom and the late Evelyn (Geraw).

Bonnie grew up in the Burlington Area and graduated from Essex High School in 1970. She married Bernie Mathieu after graduation and the two raised their family in Westford. Bonnie had many jobs including working at a bank, holding several administrative positions, and eventually owning her own business, Victorian Lady B located in Essex. She enjoyed crocheting, completing crossword puzzles, attending church, listening to Christian music, and soaking up the sun. Bonnie will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her ability to make anyone laugh, and her love for animals.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Quesnel and her husband Robert of Milton; her father, Robert Hogaboom and his wife Shirley of Fairfax; her grandchildren, Kevin, Kirsten, and Kaleb Mathieu; great grandchildren, Austin, Kevin Jr. Linken, and Lukca; siblings, Bryan Hogaboom and his wife Margit of Adams, N.Y., and Lisa Campbell and her husband Brian of Colchester; step-sister, Debbie Elwood of Orange City, Florida; brother-in-law, Fabien Parent and his wife Dawn Densmore-Parent of Highgate Center; and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Bernie Mathieu; their son, Freddie Mathieu; her mother, Evelyn’ and her brother, Robert Hogaboom Jr.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairfax.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Spears Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Bonnie’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association – VT Chapter, 110 Main Street, Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401or to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com