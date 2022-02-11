"Electric," said senior Charlie Yates when asked to describe the atmosphere of the Bobwhites senior night game. No other word could better sum up the energy of the loudest crowd BFA's gym has seen in years.
Coming off a 46-41 redemption victory over Essex on Thursday, the Bobwhites were ready to play when they faced off with the Lakers on Friday, earning a hard fought 53-47 win. With the victory, BFA improves to an 8-6 record on the season, overtaking the Essex Hornets for 5th place in the VPA's metro division rankings. For Colchester the loss gave them an inverse of the Bobwhites record, dropping to 6-8.
Prior to the action BFA recognized their eight senior athletes for their dedication to Bobwhite basketball.
The game started in Colchester's favor, with the lakers taking a 14-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Bobwhites mounted a swift response in the second quarter, scoring nine unanswered points. The Lakers called a timeout which helped them somewhat regain their footing, but the Bobwhites took a 26-21 lead into the halftime break.
Back and forth action continued in the third quarter as momentum swung wildly from one team to the other. Colchester got the early jump coming out of the break, outscoring the Bobwhites 19-11. The major shift in the game came in the final minute of the quarter however, when Thomas Demar set up Seth Richards to slam home a dunk. The crowd roared their approval and the buzz created by the play continued to permeate throughout BFA's gym for remainder of the game.
"It's the loudest I think I've ever seen it," said Bobwhites head coach and alumni Tristan Menard on the reaction to Richards' dunk. "It was awesome. The crowd the goes nuts, Seth's feeling good, the team is feeling good, and it deflates them (Colchester) a little bit. The big thing is you can't get too high. They (the Bobwhites) were able to bring it back down to a reasonable level, while still being hyped up, to be composed enough to take care of the ball."
Colchester notched the initial basket of the fourth quarter, from there it was all Bobwhites. Fouls caught up to the Lakers, with Yates and Demar drawing the game to within a single point on free throws. Jarvis gave BFA a lead scoring from the paint, Noah Earl and Yates added two more points with free throws. Yates and Demar put home a pair of baskets; Earl and Conner Leach once again on the foul line shot 100% to send the Lakers packing.
Following the game, Messenger Sports was able to catch up the a few of the Bobwhites seniors as they shared their reactions to playing out their senior night game.
The Bobwhites balanced scoring effort was led by Thomas Demar and Seth Richards with 13 points each. Charlie Yates added 10 points, followed by Noah Earl with 8 and Conner Leach's 5. Liam Howrigan capped off BFA's offense with 3 points.
