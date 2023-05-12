The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites took a 6-3 loss to the Rice Green Knights on Thursday, May 11.
The Bobwhites tallied a run in the first inning, but Rice responded with four in the bottom of the first; both teams added a run in the second. BFA-St. Albans' pitcher Carson Neveau held the Green Knights to one run in the following four innings, but offensively, the Bobwhites were only able to plate two additional runs, including one in the top of the seventh.
Despite the loss, Bobwhites' coach Dylan Newton saw improvements in the team's performance.
"We’re playing better over the last couple of games. When we attack the strike zone, both pitching and on offense, we’re going to be tough. Aside from the first inning Carson Neveau our starter, settled and pounded the zone, and we had a chance all night," said Newton.
"That’s a very good Rice team; we just made a few too many mistakes to win that game, but we're trending in the right direction! Once we clean up some of the little things we’ve talked about all season we’re good."
Newton praised the team for their efforts in a week of tough games.
"I'm proud of this team; we challenged Rice after MMU Monday, and they’ve responded well with two quality games," said Newton.
"We’ve got some really tough tests coming up with Essex, Colchester, and South Burlington as our next three games. We’re going to see what we’re made of in those games. There’s a ton of belief with this team - now we’re 0-0 ready for Essex Saturday."
Bobwhite pitching: Carson Neveau threw a complete game, allowing five hits, six runs, two walks, and striking out four.
Bobwhite offense: Isaac Gratton, Carson Neveau, Liam Wood, Reed Stygles, and Parker Daudelin each had hits. Daudelin and Wood each had an RBI.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos from the road!
