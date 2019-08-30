BFA struck first, Kameron Dunsmore sliding the ball into the right side of the Falcon’s net with 18:09 remaining in the first half.

North Country had numerous opportunities to tack on goals of their own, but BFA goalie Cayden Hart came up big for the Bobwhites. The Bobwhites left the first half with a narrow 1-0 lead. North Country added a goal of their own to tie the game with 14:52 on the clock in the second half.



With the game knotted at one, the teams battled until Dunsmore struck again, this time with a 20-yard shot and 7:43 remaining in the half. Dunsmore’s goal would be the last in the game, allowing the Bobwhites to earn the win in regulation.

“Both of those goals wouldn’t have been made without Kyrel Hawkins diving right there in front and hitting the ball or Alanso Cifuentes putting a beautiful through ball for me,” said Dunsmore. “I couldn’t do this without them out here.”



BFA goaltender, Caden Hart, a senior who transferred from South Burlington to BFA St. Albans this year, thanked his teammates. “Our defenders did really well tonight cutting off the players we needed to,” said Hart, “that helped us out a lot.”

Hart, who played his first varsity game in goal Thursday evening, knows his job in net. “I’m the last one back, so I know I need to protect my team,” said Hart. “I will do everything I can to let nothing in the net.”



BFA Coach Luke Laroche noted that the team graduated 15 seniors last year, leaving plenty of holes to fill this season. “Losing 15 seniors was big, and a lot of the guys who are seniors this year saw time last year, but it wasn’t always together,” said Laroche.”It’s time for them to take that leadership role and lead us to that next step.”

Laroche noted the strengths he observed as Thursday’s game progressed.

“We played well and possessed the ball decently, better in the second half than the first. We’ve got some stuff to clean up; you can’t be perfect the first game.”

This year’s team also boasts many multi-sport athletes, some who are hockey players in the winter season.

“These guys love soccer, and we just have to get them to play a little more often and get them some more touches,” said Laroche. “They should be able to get us to where we want to be–to compete in the Metro, which is hard to do.”

This year’s team boasts 11 seniors and six juniors, many who have come up through the youth soccer program started by Laroche and his assistant coach, Kyle Ashton. “Both coaches have been running a youth program, so they’ve had a chance to work with these guys for a while,” said BFA Athletic Director Dan Marlow. “They have done a really nice job with it. They work hard in the summer and have guys playing, and this is the result of that work.”

Marlow also credited Junior Varsity coach Micheal Menard for the continued growth of the BFA boys’ soccer program.

“Mike does a tremendous job preparing these guys for varsity. He’s a great teacher of the game,” said Marlow. “We’ve got a nice set up right now.”

Marlow also thanked those working behind the scenes to prepare for the 2019 season. “The maintenance guys have been here all summer working, and that’s why the fields and the facility look so amazing; they do a wonderful job and we’re fortunate to have them,” said Marlow.

Marlow also noted that a new rule was put in place this year to help keep soccer games moving.

“In the last five minutes of play, the clock stops when the winning team sends in subs,” said Marlow. “The losing team can send in their subs and the clock keeps running.”

Fields and rules and youth programs keep programs going, but it’s the athletes on the field that earn the win. Dunsmore feels this year’s team has plenty of talent to make for a good season.

“We’re a young team and we’ve got stuff we need to work on,” said Dunsmore, “but I think we’re going to be a team to watch for this year.”