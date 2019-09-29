Photos: Robert Liscinsky

ANTHONY LABOR JR. – Messenger Sports

With the team down 13-7 to start the second half, the BFA-St. Albans defense knew it had to make a big stop on the first drive of the third quarter.

Hartford drove down the field and got inside the Bobwhites’ 10-yard line before they made a huge stop on a short 4th-down to turn the ball over on downs. From there the offense used big plays with three touchdowns from over 40-yards out to cap off a 21-13 win over Hartford in a big Division I football game Friday.

“To break a couple of big scoring plays gives everyone out there confidence, so those were obviously huge,” said BFA coach Geoff Murray. “We have been waiting for those kinds of plays all year and we got a few tonight which were big and gave us a big momentum swing.”

The Bobwhites only needed six first downs in the game, as they ran for 316 yards on 25 rush attempts and running a total of 26 plays.

Hartford had 60 plays in the game with 16 first downs, but it was the Bobwhites’ big plays that made the difference.

CJ McAllister (156 yards, two touchdowns) took the first offensive play of the game 56 yards for a touchdown and after the Bobwhites’ big defensive stand to begin the second half, ran the ball in from 93 yards out to put them up for good.

“Our offensive line did an absolutely fantastic job all game long,” said McAllister. “The hole opened up well and I just hit the hole and never looked back.”

The Hurricanes put together an impressive 14-play drive to start the third quarter that got them to BFA’s 7-yard line with a 4th-and-2 with quarterback Cole Jasmin perfect on converting on quarterback sneaks through the first half. On his first attempt of the third quarter, the Bobwhites defensive line stacked him up for no gain to give the Bobwhites the ball.

“We talked about at the half how big a stop was going to be to start the third quarter,” said Murray. “It didn’t look too good for a little bit, but to get a stop on a QB sneak when they had so much success on those in the first half swung the momentum in our favor.”

On the Bobwhites’ first play of the drive, McAllister took a handoff up the middle and broke free for a 93-yard touchdown to put the Bobwhites up 14-13.

Dominic Liscinsky (eight rushes, 100 yards) added a 42-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give the Bobwhites a cushion.

“That defensive stop to start the third quarter changed the game,” said McAllister. “That gave us a big spark and scoring quickly right after built on that even more.”

After McAllister took the opening play for a touchdown to give BFA a quick 7-0 lead, Hartford stormed down the field for a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended in an eight-yard touchdown by Cole Shambo to make it 7-6.

Penalties and turnovers hurt the Bobwhites offensively through the rest of the first half with Hartford capitalizing on a fumble. Starting with the ball on the BFA 16, the Hurricanes needed just four played to get a Shea Bean touchdown to take the 13-7 lead.

“We overcame some mistakes in the first half that hurt our offense,” said Murray. “The offense has been frustrated at times this season with mistakes like that, but we responded well after those mistakes.”

From there the Bobwhites’ defense stood tall as it has all year and the offense found the big plays they needed to come away with the victory.

After battling injuries in the backfield for the half of the season, the Bobwhites were the healthiest they have been on Friday, which they said was a big contribution to their big plays.

“We finally have a lot of guys back and we feel pretty good that we can bring anybody in any given situation and run anything out of playbook in there,” said Murray. “That gives us confidence getting that depth and keeping guys more fresh.”

The Bobwhites improved to 3-2 with the big win and will have another tough challenge next week when they host Rutland for their final home game of the regular season.

“We have a tough schedule going forward starting with tonight’s game and we needed one of these wins not just for the playoff picture, but for some confidence as well,” said Murray. “We just beat a very good program, so to beat them on homecoming, I’m very proud of the guys out there. They earned this win tonight.”