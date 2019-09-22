Photo credit Rob Liscinsky

ANTHONY LABOR JR. – Messenger Sports

When BFA-St. Albans and CVU locked up during Friday night’s Division I matchup at Collins Perley, both teams were fighting to get back into the win column.

Coming in with identical 1-2 records, with each of their wins coming against Mt. Mansfield, the Bobwhites and Redhawks knew that falling to 1-3 would be tough going into the second half of the season.

After playing to a 7-7 tie in the first half, a 65-yard touchdown pass from Jake Reynolds to Parker Gratton proved to be the difference, as the Bobwhites came away with a 16-7 victory.

“We made fewer mistakes tonight than we have in previous game,” said BFA coach Geoff Murray. “Close games like this come down to who has fewer turnovers and those plays that go backwards, and I thought we did a good job of limiting all of that tonight.”

After forcing a three-and-out to start the third quarter, BFA just needed two plays on its first drive of the second half to break the tie.

Reynolds rolled to his left and hit Gratton 10 yards down the field before Gratton got away from his defender and got a big block downfield by freshman Cole Woodland to get him in the endzone and put BFA up 13-7 early in the second half.

Photo credit Rob Lescinsky

“I thought Jake threw a nice pass and Parker made a nice move to make his defender miss,” said Murray. “And Cole made a great block to spring him for the touchdown. It’s big plays like that where you can chew off big yards and build up some momentum, so that play was important for us.”

Reynolds, a junior, did a good job filling in for senior Robert Gamache, who missed the game with an injury.

Reynolds finished the game completing all three of his passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought Jake did a good job going out and executing our gameplan today,” said Murray. “It was impressive for him stepping into that role and preparing all week and coming out and running the offense as well as he did.”

BFA took a 7-0 lead on the first play in the second quarter with Owen Bonnette (72 yards on 17 carries) scoring from eight yards out.

Freshman Max Destito put the Redhawks on his back toward the end of the quarter leading the team on a 15-play scoring drive where they converted two fourth downs to tie the game 7-7 with Seth Boffa scoring the touchdown before halftime.

“Max is poised behind his years, no question about that,” said CVU coach Rahn Fleming. “He showed it on that scoring drive running our offense and getting us out of some tough situations and converting a couple of fourth downs. We are fortunate to have him and can’t wait to see what he does for us going forward.”

The BFA defense stepped up in the second half like it has all season long only allowed CVU to pick up 25 yards on 16 carries and only giving up four first downs.

The offense picked things up in the second half as well with eight first downs and 96 yards rushing. Kam Dunsmore hit a 38-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game and forced CVU to play more desperate the rest of the way.

“I thought in the first half, we did a good job of being in the right spot, but we just weren’t making the tackles,” said Murray. “At halftime, we just talked about if we can improve our tackling, we would be in a good spot and we tackled much better in the second half.”

Dominic Liscinsky finished the game with 59 yards on 13 carries for the Bobwhites and Gratton ended with three receptions for 87 yards, as he and Reynolds had a good connection all game long.

With a number of injuries to the backfield through the first three weeks, the Bobwhites have had a carousel of players in and out of the lineup. They are starting to get healthy and get players back, which comes at a good time with a tough road ahead. The Bobwhites will host Hartford for their homecoming game next Friday.

“We’ve definitely faced adversity throughout the first half of this year with guys in and out of the lineup,” said Murray. “When you are in that situation, it’s tough to build consistency and fluidity as a whole unit with guys moving around and being put in new positions. But it is going to be important to get a couple more guys back this week, which will give us some depth and make our rotations stronger, which will be huge next week going up against Hartford. They are always big, strong and physical team, so we are going to have to be ready for that and having that depth will be a huge help.”