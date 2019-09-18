Robert Iannaco – Messenger Sports

It was round two between these two crosstown Franklin County rivals, playing under the lights–this time at MVU.

Both teams came out slugging, playing a very physical game. Strong play took place in the midfield, as both teams played the possession game.

BFA had the better of the play, with several good scoring chances in the first half, only to be turned aside by the outstanding play of MVU goalie Kyle Gilbert.

BFA’s keeper, Caden Hart had one save in the first half.

Gilbert’s sometime acrobatic saves, kept the score at 0-0 through the first 40 minutes.

The Bobwhites began the second half looking like the more conditioned team, playing with greater pace and urgency than their opponent.

Once again BFA had several scoring chances, many of which were created by the speed of senior Kameron Dunsmore.

Gilbert, as in the first half, was outstanding, turning aside several good chances with diving and sliding saves, including an incredible sliding save off a bullet by Dunsmore.

BFA continued to put pressure on the MVU defenders and finally broke through at 31:17 when Matt Merrill knocked in a rebound off the foot of Dunsmore.

Looking for the kill, the Bobwhites continued their onslaught; with both teams playing a man down after a short skirmish, Dunsmore sealed the win with 5:14 left, off a nice assist from Derek Nadeau putting the visitors up 2-0.

Dunsmore almost added another goal 20 seconds later, but Gilbert made a sliding save off an absolute rocket from 25 yards out.

MVU could muster very few chances as they tried to kick over the top, but the Bobwhite defense was just too quick on this night.

The horn sounded and BFA walked off the field with a nice road victory.

MVU coach Jim Hubbard was pleased with his teams effort and praised his opponents effort. “They were the better team tonight”. “We tried to play over the top but their speed in the backfield is hard to beat” “I thought Kyle played excellent and we will continue to get better”