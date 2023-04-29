ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites boys’ varsity lacrosse team finished up a busy week playing three games in six days. To begin the week, BFA traveled to Spaulding on Monday, April 24. Miserable weather conditions didn’t seem to slow down the Bobwhites as they overpowered Spaulding earning a 10-4 victory.
BFA then traveled to face MMU on Wednesday, April 26. The Bobwhites came out strong scoring nine goals in the first half and never looked back, which earned the Bobwhites another victory defeating the Cougars 12-6.
On Saturday, April 29, the Bobwhites hosted Woodstock. In the first half the teams traded goals, and the Bobwhites went into halftime down just one goal. Woodstock went on a run in the third quarter, scoring four goals; they went on to earn the victory with a final score of 9-6.
Bobwhites’ coach Nohea King shared his thoughts on the Woodstock game.
“Today was a test of adversity. We battled through the high winds, which made it difficult to effectively and efficiently communicate. We were able to get a good number of shots off but struggled to find the back of the net,” said King. “Woodstock came with hunger after their long bus ride. They’re a solid team with a good foundation, and we battled from start to finish.”
The Bobwhites are now seven games into a 15 game season. King spoke to the team's performance during the first half of the season.
“Overall we’ve had our highs and lows, however, I would like to take a quote out of Coach Bob White’s book: ‘To achieve something you have never had, you must do something you have never done.’ We, as a team, are highly talented and have a bright future, however we’ve had a lot of obstacles in our way so far; I am excited to help guide our team to reach our full potential.”
Senior captain Cam Johnson also shared some thoughts on the season.
“I think that the season didn’t start exactly how we wanted it to, but we’re seeing a lot of positives and improving daily,” said Johnson. “We have a lot of new kids who we’re putting a lot of pressure on, and they are handling it very well. Myself, as well as the rest of the team members, are looking forward to what the remainder of the season brings.”
Post a comment as anonymous