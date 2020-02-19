ST. ALBANS — The BFA boys' freshmen varsity team (18-0) closed out their season last week with a win against Essex at home in the end-of-year tournament.
Tristan Menard, who's been at the helm of the freshmen team for four years, complimented his athletes.
"They did very well, and they were receptive all season long. They put in the work," said Menard.
"These guys pushed me this year more than many teams I've had in the past. They were eager to learn," said Menard. "It's great that they are so passionate about the game, and I appreciate that."
Menard noted that the boys asked if they could watch the first game of the season.
"The first game is one you always reflect on," said Menard. "Our first game against Essex, we were down at the half. We had a spirited halftime talk, and the boys heard what I said. They battled back and got the win by three points."
Menard had a good feeling about the season when the team faced U32.
"We put up 73 points at their place," said Menard. "That clicked for me--the offense is working. We had three new plays we'd worked on the day before, and they executed really well.
"We gave up 12 points that game, so the defense was working well, too. The boys looked impressive for sure."
The last game of the season, against Essex, the Bobwhites found themselves up by a meager one point at the half.
"They came up spirited in the second half, and we won by 10," said Menard.
For Menard, the freshman team and JV team's primary purpose is to give underclassmen a chance to develop at each level. He used one of this year's players as his example.
"Andrew Yates started the season as a practice player. I had 26 freshmen try out for 12 spots," said Menard. "I told him I wanted to give him an opportunity if he'd take it.
"He worked hard and went from being our practice player to one of the first three guys off the bench. He's super smart, and he knows how to do all the things he needs to do.
"We don't just put guys on the roster to fill up the team. We pick guys we know will benefit themselves and the program as they develop."
This wasn't the first time Menard had a Yates take flight in his charge.
"I had Taylor as a freshman; he skipped JV the next year and went up to varsity. It's a big year for growth--that eighth-grade year to the freshman year."
Development is crucial to success, and Menard explained one of his fears about an undefeated season.
"I don't want the athletes to forget about how much they have developed over the year."
Menard also noted that he believes there is an art to winning.
"It's all about the execution and the approach. If you do things the right way and execute what you're trying to do, a good percent of the time, the outcome you want happens.
"I'm a true believer in stats, and I show the boys the stats. I break down all the stats myself. We go over it, and the kids learn a lot from the numbers. It helps them know what we need to improve on and what they're doing well."
This year's team scored an average of 54 points per game and gave up an average of 27.
"Our win margin was pretty cool; we were doubling up our opponents regularly.
"This was one of the most talented shooting teams I've had, but we didn't start like that," said Menard. "They worked."