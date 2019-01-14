The salt shed at St. Albans Town's current Dept. of Public Works. The application of grant funding for a new salt shed means further engineering that will require the shed to go out to bid independently, though an estimate is included in the town's current bids for the DPW.

ST. ALBANS TOWN – Last Monday, the St. Albans Town selectboard wrestled with how they might hold developers accountable for infrastructure improvements and with how to promote a planned vote on relocating the town’s garage from St. Albans Bay to Brigham Road.

According to town manager Carrie Johnson, the DPW project had gone out to bid to construction firms. Once a bid was selected, the town would have a cost to attach to its ballot item asking voters to approve the DPW move on Town Meeting Day.

The salt shed was included on that for rough estimates, but according to Johnson, in order to apply a Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) grant the town was awarded, more engineering would be needed before the salt shed could formally go out to bid.

“We know we’ve got $387,000 of grant money from VTrans for that,” Johnson said. The town would have to provide a match of 20 percent.

The board also wrestled with how they could best sell the project to town voters, including a sign in front of the town’s Brigham Road property where the new Dept. of Public Works (DPW) garage was planned for construction and a possible full-page advertisement in the Messenger.

“It’s like how the city’s done with all of their projects,” selectperson Al Voegele suggested.

The board also suggested a videotaped tour of the current DPW site, where, according to the town’s public works director Alan Mashtare, a lack of space has made the DPW’s work difficult and even led to safety hazards.

The town has identified moving its DPW from St. Albans Bay to Brigham Road as its primary project, citing both space concerns at the current DPW and fears that the building could possibly bleed pollution into St. Albans Bay.

The town is planning to pay for that project through existing infrastructure funds.

Bylaws

The town is currently working on updating their development bylaws, a document that sets the standards and enforcement mechanisms governing construction and development within the town.

During that most recent meeting, held Jan. 7, the selectboard held a public hearing on updating those development bylaws – a requirement of the bylaw drafting process – where the board sparred primarily over how financially accountable a development should be for their infrastructure requirements.

The draft of those bylaws provided to the selectboard gave the town’s development review board (DRB) authority to demand a letter of credit from a developer worth up to 30 percent of the cost of corresponding infrastructure improvements in order to guarantee completion.

An example of those improvements may be infrastructure related to stormwater management, as the town will have regulations in place requiring a development to manage runoff from the property. The DRB could demand a letter of credit for 30 percent of the cost of that runoff-managing infrastructure. Should the developer not finish those improvements on their own, the town could then draw down those funds and use them to complete the work.

The board ultimately agreed to upgrade the limits of that letter of credit to 75 percent of the cost of an infrastructure project, a compromise.

