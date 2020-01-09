CHAMPLAIN VALLEY – On December 15, Champlain Island birders participated in the much-anticipated annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. 33 birders in the field, and 9 feeder watchers spread out across the islands, St. Albans, Swanton, Georgia and Point au Roche, N.Y. to count every single bird seen or heard in a day.
Temperatures were moderate, but winds on count day were very high, exceeding 20 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. The birds seemed to hunker down and birding by ear was almost impossible. Pre-dawn owling was very disappointing with no owls counted. Despite the devoted birder’s efforts, the owls could not be heard above the howling of the winter winds. Fortunately, a Barred Owl was counted later in the week and could be added to our census as a count-week species. One must look all the way back in the data to 1987 to find a zero-owl count.
Our four woman Isle La Motte team has been counting birds together for many years. When one of us excitedly points, gestures, or makes a nonsensical guttural vocalization to alert the team of a bird, we all immediately react — pulling the car to the roadside, binoculars up, leaping out of a barely stopped car, scrambling to grab our scope, or running down a wooded path to get a better view.
Sometimes, these alerts are the best sight of the day, like a Bald Eagle soaring fast and low at water’s edge, or an elusive Ruffed Grouse flushed from it’s favorite dead wood perch. Most of the time the bumps and knots on tree trunks are simply that, and sometimes on closer inspection they are not one, but two beloved Brown Creepers hopping their way down and around a tree in search of nutritious hidden larvae.
A sense of humor is an important attribute for happy birders because sometimes the animated alerts are for “debris birds”, abandoned nests or clumps of dry leaves and sticks that with a hint of imagination appear to be majestic raptors perched in a far-off tree. Our team spotted an “auspicious” raft of 40 Common Goldeneye Ducks bobbing distantly in extremely choppy water. After our second look we were surprised to see no diving or interacting. They were very nice decoys!
Yet every duck deserves a birder’s attention for the possibilities — like this year’s rare Redhead Duck and a White-winged Scoter, both previously seen on only one previous count. On windy days, a spent leaf playfully swept across paths or roadways look like frolicking Horned Larks, Song Sparrows or Purple Finches flushed into view. Alas, these species were rare misses for the teams this year.
Sometimes a bird census is noted more for what is missed than what is counted. 2019 was one of these years, according to Ken Copenhaver, the compiler of statistics for the Island CBC, “We ended up with 57 count-day species – well below our average of 66 and quite a drop from 71 last year, but similar to the 58 species counted in 2017. This compares with a high of 76 count-day species in 2005, and a low of 52 in 1987. The species count was boosted a bit by five count week species, including a first for our circle, a Ruby-Crowned Kinglet.”
Other bird sightings of note were seven Red-bellied Woodpeckers, a previously rare species for our area, now seen for six consecutive years. Two Yellow-rumped Warblers made flashy appearances, and have only been counted one other time, in 1998. Teams counted a new high of 16 Eastern Bluebirds, and new lows of three American Tree Sparrows, and 130 House Sparrows.
The teams missed seeing any Horned Grebes for the fourth consecutive year, but spotted one Double-Crested Cormorant, common in summer but seen on only six previous CBC’s. Overall, the total number of individual birds counted by our island teams this year was, 18,128, including 7,022 Snow Geese. This total is below our 32-year average and is our 6th lowest, excluding Snow Geese numbers that vary widely year to year.
Making international news in 2019 was a study published in the journal Science, by researchers at seven institutions, showing the loss of 2.9 billion breeding birds – one out of four birds are gone — in North America since 1970. The 30 % decline of even common birds signals multi-factorial causes, like toxic pesticide use, decreases in insects for food, habitat loss, collisions with glass buildings, and climate change. Citizen Scientists of the Audubon Christmas Bird Count contributed 120 years of historical data to this study.
There is still cause for hope and time to act on behalf of birds and other vulnerable creatures. See www.3billionbirds.org for seven easy ways you can help, including joining citizen-science projects like the Lake Champlain Island Audubon Christmas Bird Count.
If you are interested in birding opportunities contact Terry Marron tgmarron@comcast.net.