ST. ALBANS – Blanche B. Sorrell, age 85, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at the St. Albans Health and Rehab Center.

She was born on March 12, 1933 in St. Albans to the late Alfred and Francis (Parah) Burnor.

Blanche was a resident of Franklin County all of her life and she graduated from B.F.A. Fairfax. On Dec. 7, 1952 she married the late Burton Sorrell. Blanche and Burt took in over 27 foster children throughout their life, and they remained close to several of them. She worked many places throughout her career including, M.H. Fishman, Union Carbide, Holiday House, Kerbs Hospital, Century 21, and as a self-employed farmer for several years. After retirement she was a volunteer driver for the VT Public Transportation Association. Blanche truly lived her life to help others and she will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Read and her husband Gary of East Fairfield, and Patrinka Vieta and her husband Gary of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Stacey Bishop, Luke Cyr, Melaney Smith, Kimberly Vieta, Gary Vieta Jr., John Vieta and Aaron Vieta; nine great-grandchildren, Joey Bishop Jr., Lilly Cyr, Carson Smith, Brody Cyr, Mason Vieta, Kayla Mertn, Alexis Vieta, Teagan Vieta and Brody Vieta; her sister, Gertrude Bates and her husband Louis Sr. of Floral City, Fla.; sister-in-law, Linda Burnor of Essex; brother-in-law, Frank Sorrell of Winsdor Locks, Conn.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Blanche was predeceased by her husband, Burton R. Sorrell Sr.; their children, Burton R. Sorrell Jr., Lisa Sorrell, Joseph Sorrell, and Vincent Sorrell; and her brother, Albert Burnor.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, Vt.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home. Interment will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairfax.

For those who wish, contributions in Blanche’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vt 05495 or the American Heart Association, 110 Main St., Suite 203, Burlington, Vt 05401.

