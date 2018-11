From All Breed Rescue:

This handsome senior boy has plenty of energy for an adventure with his very own family! Stop in to meet him if you’re looking for a canine companion who will always keep you laughing.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Bilbo. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com