Mandy Richards (5) and her brother Aiden (6) of Swanton, and Castille Simoneau (6) and her brother Leis (4) of Fletcher scratch off a stop on their BIG Rig Day "bucket list" by posing with the Swanton Village backhoe. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)

SWANTON — The Franklin-Grand Isle Bookmobile held its annual Big Rig Day on Saturday in Swanton, inviting families to come and explore a whole range of big rigs, including the bookmobile.

Approximately 800 people attended the morning-long event, according to Morgan Jones, an AmeriCorps/Vista volunteer with the bookmobile.

Children were able to learn about police cars, fire trucks, tractors, even a hearse, as well as take part in a story walk.

More than a dozen local businesses and agencies brought rigs, including the Vermont State Police, Kidder Memorial Funeral Home, the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Tuttle Trucking, Grand Avenue Enterprises, Swanton Lumber, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Missisquoi Valley Rescue, PVI, Swanton Fire Dept., Swanton Town and the Swanton Police

Volunteers and donations came from Ben and Jerry’s, the Swanton McDonald’s and the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery.