SWANTON — The Franklin-Grand Isle Bookmobile held its annual Big Rig Day on Saturday in Swanton, inviting families to come and explore a whole range of big rigs, including the bookmobile.
Approximately 800 people attended the morning-long event, according to Morgan Jones, an AmeriCorps/Vista volunteer with the bookmobile.
Children were able to learn about police cars, fire trucks, tractors, even a hearse, as well as take part in a story walk.
More than a dozen local businesses and agencies brought rigs, including the Vermont State Police, Kidder Memorial Funeral Home, the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Tuttle Trucking, Grand Avenue Enterprises, Swanton Lumber, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Missisquoi Valley Rescue, PVI, Swanton Fire Dept., Swanton Town and the Swanton Police
Volunteers and donations came from Ben and Jerry’s, the Swanton McDonald’s and the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery.
Mandy Richards (5) and her brother Aiden (6) of Swanton, and Castille Simoneau (6) and her brother Leis (4) of Fletcher scratch off a stop on their BIG Rig Day “bucket list” by posing with the Swanton Village backhoe. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)
Fiona Oakes (4) of St. Albans on a guided tour of Swanton’s Engine 2 from firefighter Kaleb Ladue at the BIG Rig Day event in Swanton. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)
TDI at the BIG Rig Day event in Swanton. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)
Christine Thompson of Essex Junction helps her son Eddie (3) enjoy a free Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream at the BIG Rig Day event in Swanton. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)
A crowd favorite for the kids was this truck from Swanton Lumber. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)
Working at the Bookmobile were Meg Edmunds of South Burlington, Morgan Jones of American Vista, Deb Grennon of Franklin, Lisa Ellis of St. Albans and Leah Rochefort representing the Maple Run School District. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)
Spider-Man Baxter Sturtfuant (4) and sister Lyddie (1) with their mom Brenda were among the score of kids climbing on and around Swanton Lumber’s Delivery truck at the BIG Rig Day event at the Swanton Village Complex. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)
Swanton Fire Dept.’s Cadet John Greer Jr, did an excellent job explaining all the pieces of equipment to Mandy Richards (5) and her brother Aiden (6) with their mom Amanda, and Klayton (2) and his mom Casey McNally from Swanton. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)
Mandy Richards (5) and her brother Aiden (6) were pretty impressed when Swanton Fire Dept.’s John Greer Jr. let them try on the heavy helmets at the BIG Rig Day event at the Swanton Village Complex. (www.georgeouellettephotography.com)