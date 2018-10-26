ST. ALBANS- A BFA student is working with Voices Against Violence to raise awareness on domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Sami Love is doing a work placement program with the Northwest Tech Center, part of which includes volunteering a certain number of hours at an organization of her choice. Choosing Voices Against Violence, Love set up an informational table at her high school, which include a pledge that students could sign to stand against discrimination and violence. Love said this issue is one that needs to be more talked about in classrooms and the school.

“If we don’t educate students about resources and what it means to be in a healthy relationship, how will they know what to do if they’re ever in a bad situation,” Love wrote to the Messenger. “It was very eye-opening hearing stories of those that have lived through domestic violence, and I was shocked at the number of people who were very comfortable and open about sharing their stories.”

Voices Against Violence provides free and confidential services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Franklin and Grand Isle County. Call 802-524-6575 for support 24/7.