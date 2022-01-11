Over the weekend of Jan. 8 to 10, the BFA St. Albans Nordic team competed in the Tour de Chittenden, an event that earns the name tour as the format mimics grueling endurance events like the Tour De France in cycling and the Tour De Ski at the World Cup Nordic level.
A stepping stone to success in seasons past: Events like this tend to sort out the best all around athletes--ones that have put in extra training to reach the fitness levels needed to achieve good results through multi day events. BFA's Brook Hodgman had won the event in 2018, and was a stepping stone in his feat to become Classic State Champion.
The Tour started out with a Freestyle sprint on the flat fields of Colchester High School on Friday. Saturday the varsity skiers would ski 6K Classic, and JV would ski 4k. The final event pushes the athletes to physical and mental limits with a winding climb up Cochran's Alpine slope.
Race 1
The sprints: BFA started the sprints with solid results that left some room for improvement; it was likely our weak point of the tour with some notable exceptions especially on the women's side. The sprint race was a good building block moving forward, as we start to transition the team into the speed phase of our training as we get close to the Championship events at the end of the season.
Boys results: The Boys were led by Calvin Storms who finished 15th, followed by Ethan Mashtare, who is starting to come into Nordic race form. Jacob Tremblay kept himself in contention for his two best races to come. We saw good things from Porter Hurteau fundamentally. Cole Boyle has been working his way up the results chart with each outing. Teddy Tremblay got his first varsity start and gained some valuable experience. The boys ended the day tied for 4th in the 11 team field.
Girls results: Lydia Hodgman found herself leading a good match up with one of the girls from Burlington High School, Lydia led up until the last tiny downhill just a couple hundred meters from the finish, unfortunately for Lydia, BHS's Fairfax would use her stored energy to blast into fifth with Lydia still skiing to a solid 9th place finish. Logan Hughes, still in the development stages of sprint freestyle racing, would finish solidly for the team coming in 27th. Maya Frost had a comeback race in 38th. Adi Hughes maintained V2 form coming in 47th. Lindsey Bernard kept herself in contention heading to the range for the classic race. The girls would end up 7th in the 11 team field.
JV results: Collin Langlois led the BFA JV squad with a podium finish coming in third; Collin has the strongest upper body on the team and the terrain played to his strength. Liliana Foisy, had her best race to date, well within the top half of the field, finishing 20th.
Race 2
The Classic: Race two would be in the classic technique and also the teams' first classic event of the season, giving us another peek at how teams looked overall. The races would be seeded based on their finish at the skate sprint race on Friday. As a way to manage time and add to the excitement of the Tour, the girls would be seeded by time into the boys race. The wax testing revealed a green Rhode wax was gliding free and still offered adequate kick. Our second pick, a Rhode blue wax would be used to add a bit more kick for skiers asking for it. The JV racers would be on Swix Extra blue, with exception of Collin whose double pole strength plays to fast skis and harder wax.
Boys results
The varsity boys would start the day and solidify fourth place moving ahead of BHS with the top four boys all advancing their placement and Cole maintaining his spot. Calvin, Ethan and Jacob came in 13th,14th and 18th respectively just 8.3 second apart. Porter rounded out scoring in 42nd.
Girls results
The girls team found the Saturday race to be their most difficult but used it as motivation to finish the Tour with their best event yet to come.
JV results: Collin would only finish 5th in the classic event but the skate race still earned him enough time to move into second overall as the classic distance race was tighter than the sprint event, which is a rare occurrence.
Race 3
The hill: The hill climb is a jaw dropping race; before it even starts, the course is lined with blue markings which would have you thinking it was a GS course setup for alpine races. The climb up the mountain would be the ultimate Vo2 max test for all of the athletes, taxing the body with lactate early in the climb, forcing skiers to mentally push through the discomfort, and find skiing rhythm in cadence with heavy breathing.
The climb to the top itself was an accomplishment and our team's best event overall. Once again the racers started in the order they were in the tour, individually starting with the lead or deficit they held against all skiers. The first one to the top was the winner.
Boys results: Jacob Tremblay, made the biggest gains on the day with a top ten finish in this event. Porter would also have big gains, nearing a top 30 finish in 31st. Calvin and Ethan skied solid races in line with their other two races giving us our best team score to date.
Girls results: Loghan Hughes finished 24th up the mountain, with Lindsay and Adi making big gains as wel,l averaging 10 places higher than the classic event. Lydia would ski up the mountain behind three girls, who make up the heart of the defending championship team from BHS, and at times would reel them in and then they'd pull ahead; you could see the mental and physical challenges these girls were having, as each would find another gear, then pay the price, recover slightly, then make another run, over and over.
JV results: Collin Langlois would start second and hold position, earning him the team's only podium finish in the tour.
Coach Magnan's thoughts on the event: It was a good Tour for the team; we displayed tenacity, work ethic, and continued on a trajectory headed in the right direction. The Classic race was a nice tool to gauge what we need to work on this week in practice before heading to Middlebury on the 17th.
