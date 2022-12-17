Q&A with Bobwhite basketball coach Tristan Menard
Who do you have returning for 2022-23, and what strengths does this group have? Our returning players are Will Hughes, Noah Earl, Liam Howrigan, Seth Richards, Charlie Thompson, Zach Ries, Isaac Gratton, Johnny Ireland, and James Harrison. This is a very tight-knit group of players who’ve been together since fifth and sixth grade. They bring experience, leadership, and a great environment to be a part of. They truly know how to have fun in the process of the game and thrive at playing as teammates.
Do you have a good group of new players, and how do you see them contributing to the team's success? Our new players are Reed Stygles, Gabe Howrigan, Justin Munger, and Brady Cutting. These players all are here to help propel our group of guys to the next level. They’ve all come in with open minds and intense work ethics and are ready to go whenever called upon. Thus far, through one game and three scrimmages, we've been able to rely on them pretty heavily.
The Bobwhites had an excellent season last year; how do you plan to build on that success? While last year we took some strides to be proud of, none of us are happy with where we ended up, and certainly are not satisfied. We've made adjustments after reflecting on last year on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively. Last year we spent a lot of time establishing the new culture we wanted to build. You can feel that we started this season with that already established. Everyone's bought in and doing their best day in and day out. We have the same returning coaches at the varsity level and have added an assistant JV A coach (Landon Potvin) and an assistant JV B coach (Thomas Demar), which has gone a long way to help the program as a whole. Now that the foundation has been set for our program, we're ahead of where we were last year, and you can feel the difference when it comes to the X's and O's of the game. We're excited to continue to get better and look forward to the grind that the winter sports season presents!
