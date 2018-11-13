A cast of fairytale familiars implore Newton, as Shrek, to argue on their behalf during one of the more dynamic musical numbers in Shrek the Musical’s first half.

ST. ALBANS – For this year’s annual fall musical, students from Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans will be bringing to life an award-winning modern fairytale of dragon-guarded castles, romantically-inclined curses and onion metaphors as they perform Shrek the Musical later this week.

Shrek the Musical is an adaptation of DreamWorks’ animated film series Shrek, itself an adaptation of a 1990’s picture book. The musical is an adaptation of only the first film, which follows the insular, titular ogre and his best friend, a talking donkey named Donkey, as they rescue a princess for the vertically-challenged dictator Lord Farquaad.

While the story doesn’t shy away from the occasionally well-timed fart joke, there’s a depth to its characters that, according to BFA drama teacher Susan Palmer, especially shines in the musical.

“It’s nice to have it be family friendly, but to have a thoughtful message,” Palmer said. “It’s really about inclusion… There’s a lot about a celebration of these different characters coming together to go against an oppressive dictator.”

The musical adds backstory that wasn’t included in the original film. For the first time viewers will see a young Shrek interact with his parents, a young Fiona as she’s cast away to a tower and learn of what made Lord Farquaad so contemptuous.

For the play’s lead, it was a chance to play “a dream role.”

“As cheesy as it sounds, I’ve felt personally connected to the character,” said Rosie Newton, the BFA senior portraying Shrek. “He’s a monster and feels like he needs to be a monster… but it follows Shrek’s journey into meeting all these people and finally accepting who he is.”

Read more about the production in Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our online edition.