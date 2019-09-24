BFA’s senior goalie, Caden Hart, takes a goal kick in Tuesday’s game against MMU. Photo: Ruthie Laroche

Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports

St. Albans—The Bobwhites took the field on Tuesday for their senior game in much more suitable conditions for soccer than the Comets had on Monday evening.

Tuesday’s game against MMU ended in a 3-0 win for the Cougars, but it was also a special night–one set aside to honor the eleven young men who will graduate from BFA in 2020.



“I’ve spent a ton of time with these guys teaching soccer and talking to them as human beings. Coaching isn’t all about the sport you coach anymore, it’s about the relationships you can build with kids, and that’ the main reason I do it,” said Laroche. “I love the kids and they’re great to work with.”



When it came time to take the field, the teams battled through a scoreless first half. MMU broke the scoreless stretch with 31:27 remaining on the clock.



The second goal for MMU came on a penalty kick, and the third came on the quick feet of MMU’s Will Hauf, a player known for his speed and agility on the field.



“MMU is very organized and they know how to position themselves very well,” said Laroche.



BFA is headed into a stretch of schedule that will contain the majority of their Metro Division games.



“Every single game we’ll have to be playing our best soccer, but these guys are ready,” said Laroche. “They’re ready to work to get where they need to be.”



As the buzzer sounded to end the game, a crowd of students exited the bleachers and walked onto the field to greet the BFA players. The packed student section had kept up the cheering and encouragement all night long.



Many of the students were clad in bright red t-shirts worn in remembrance of AJ Holzscheiter. As the BFA players went to meet their friends on the field, most of them also donned red t-shirts.



“The guys wanted to do this, even though it was their senior night,” said Luke. “They wanted to remember a friend that was gone too soon.”