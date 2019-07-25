ST. ALBANS – Beverly Ann (Ryan) Heath, 85, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019. Born in South Burlington on June 25, 1934 to Howard Sr. and Margaret (Chesmore) Ryan.

She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington. Her nursing career spanned 49 years. Beverly had 31 years of sobriety and helped many in AA.

She is survived by her children, Lori Lantos of Norton, Mass., Wendy Heath of Concord, N.H., and Jay Heath of Penacook, N.H.; sister Lynda Ryan of St. Albans; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by husband Loren Heath, daughter Holly Heath; brothers Robert Ryan and Howard Ryan, Jr.

Burial was on July 20, 2019 at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, N.H.