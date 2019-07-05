ST. ALBANS – Betty Ann Jordan a lifelong area resident passed away early Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center with her family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on May 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Dennis and Dorothy (Curry) Coon. Betty was 88 years old.

Betty was a 1950 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and went to work at the former H.P. Hood & Sons and Union Carbide Corp, she also assisted her husband Andrew with their construction business.

She was a longtime member of St. Albans Lodge 1090, Loyal Order of the Moose, Robert E. Glidden Post # 785, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was a very avid bingo player. Her greatest enjoyment was being with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her four sons, Michael, David, Dennis and Kevin Jordan and her two daughters, Debbie Ariel and Sue Ann Johnson, as well as her grandchildren, Lori, Ryan, Jenna, Andrew, Christal, Adam, Amanda, Connie, Christina, Vinnie, Josh, Jessica and Jeremey and her many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Coon, Sr.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Andrew J. Jordan on July 19, 2013, and her brothers, Jim, Dennis, Jr. and Gary Coon.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, South Main Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Elizbeth Griffin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Betty’s family asks that memorials be made to the Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Assisting the Jordan family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.