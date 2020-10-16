I am a life long Republican, a former town committee chairman and member of the State Republican Committee and I will be voting for Beth Pearce in November. The Treasurer needs to be non-partisan and Treasurer Pearce has done just that. She served as Deputy Treasurer for 8 years prior to being elected State Treasurer. She isn't a career politician, instead she has dedicated her life to public service. Her leadership at the Treasurer's office has been unmatched and the proof is during this crisis the state hasn't had to borrow money, this was in large part to her and Governor Scott's leadership. What we need now more than ever is to stay the course and that is why we need Beth Pearce to remain State Treasurer.
Joe Sinagra
St. Albans
