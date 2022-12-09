Messenger File Photo, BETA courtesy and Google Maps

Top left: The AILA aircraft is one of two electric vehicles that have been developed by BETA Technologies. Bottom left: Engineers with BETA Technologies repair an aircraft. Top right: The old Energizer building, 75 Swanton Road, hasn’t been used by Energizer since 2013. Bottom right: A satellite image of the old Energizer building, which has 200,000 square feet.