ST. ALBANS — Now that BETA Technologies is coming to St. Albans, the electric aircraft company is preparing the groundwork as it wraps up permitting for the buildout of its Franklin County facility.
BETA representatives appeared before the St. Albans Town Development Review Board twice in November to explain the renovations and answer neighbor’s concerns, which were represented through the West Vista Homeowners Association
The meetings also gave some insight into the plans that BETA Technologies has for its future facility in St. Albans at the old Energizer plant, 75 Swanton Road.
But before it gets started, the company is wrapping up its permitting process. BETA representative Art Klugo explained to the town’s DRB that much of its Act 250 permitting was in place. Locally, the Development Review Board also greenlit the work with some minor conditions on Nov. 30.
“The last piece of the puzzle will be the air quality permit and just wrapping that up to allow the project to move forward,” Klugo said.
BETA already has contractors lined up to do the work, he said. The first phase will include the creation of six specialized concrete testing bunkers, a new loading area, roadway and space for control equipment. The purpose is to test batteries – charging and discharging them – to get a better understanding of the battery’s limits.
Klugo explained that the goal is to see how the batteries react when individual parts of the battery fail to better determine the conditions that would prompt a cascading thermal event, or explosion. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the safety testing before the federal government approves wider use of BETA’s electric aircraft.
After hearing about the plans in early November, neighbors with the West Vista Homeowners Association submitted additional questions to see if the testing would impact their daily lives.
Klugo and his team worked to answer those concerns during the DRB’s Nov. 30 meeting, laying out that the 10-foot-thick concrete walls are specifically designed for this particular type of testing, and that chemical residues from both the testing itself and its associated scrubbing equipment are self-contained.
Lighting and sound from the facility were also being considered in order to lessen any disruptions to the quality of life in the neighborhood. West Vista’s president Sue Chase said the homeowners association was able to meet with BETA representatives during the permitting process to ensure BETA’s new neighbors were comfortable with the facility’s proposed changes.
Overall, she said the company did a good job listening to the association's concerns.
“I don’t think any of us when we moved in there thought, oh you got a former battery company next door and it may be used in a different application,” Chase said. “ I think [BETA’s representatives] have answered all of our questions, and we’re going to be keeping ourselves abreast of their future plans.”
As for BETA’s first steps in St. Albans, the DRB’s minutes lay out that there will be 10 to 12 employees working in St. Albans during the initial phase and up to 100 new jobs down the line. BETA expects to grow into the facility when they need future manufacturing space.
“We’d like to start the work as soon as practically possible,” Klugo said. “We’re trying to beat the weather here a little bit.”
