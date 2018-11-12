ST. ALBANS – Bernard H. “Bernie” Rivers a lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the Franklin County Rehab with his family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on July 7, 1933, he was the son of the late Elmer Joseph and Eileen (Flanagan) Rivers. Bernie was 85 years old.

On Jan. 8, 1955, in St. Mary’s Church, Bernie married Mary E. Patterson, who survives him.

Bernie was a 1953 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then entered the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge on Feb. 23, 1956, he entered Vaugh Barber School in Hartford, Conn. He was a longtime barber in St. Albans and will always fondly be known as “Bernie the Barber”. He went to work at I.B.M., where he retired from in 1996.

He was a longtime member and avid golfer at the Champlain Country Club, was a drummer for Sterling Weed’s band “The Vermonters”, served on the Board at Franklin County Home Health Agency, was a member of Robert E. Glidden Post 758, Veterans of Foreign War and former member of the St. Albans Jaycees and St. Albans Elks Lodge.

Bernie always enjoyed riding his motorcycle and skiing, was an avid sports fan, including watching the Boston Red Sox and Bruins and the New York Giants.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary, of St. Albans; their children, Michael and Tina Rivers of Sheldon, Patricia and Jeffrey Collins of Fairfax, Laurie Rivers of St. Albans and Lisa and Jeffrey L’Esperance of Swanton, as well as his grandchildren, Nicole and Aaron Beliveau, Shannon Collins, Cody and Jennifer L’Esperance, Camden L’Esperance, Mallory L’Esperance and Amy and Joe Richard and great-grandchildren, Owen and Emilia Beliveau, Madelynn L’Esperance, Jacob Lounge and Mikayla Champagne. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sharon Patterson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was pre-deceased by his sister, Colleen Godin and her husband, John, and his brother-in-law, Raymond Patterson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam as celebrant. A reception will follow at St. Mary’s Parish Center.

Prayers of committal and military honors will be held at the convenience of his family at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or the Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Bernie’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

