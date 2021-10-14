The BFA Comet volleyball took a foliage trip to the North East Kingdom Wednesday evening and came away with a 4 set victory over Lyndonville Institute. With the win the Comets moved back to a 500 record at 5-5. The Comets dominated the first two sets 25-11 and 25-12. The Comets took their foot off the gas in the third set and lost 25-17. The Comets put things back in order and finished off the Vikings with a strong 4th set at 25-12.
Serving: Jaylin Bedard 12 for 12; Jadyn Walent 20 for 22 with 2 aces, and Aiyana Auer was 5 for 5. Defensive: The Comets were led by Sydney Preseau with 13 digs, and some wonderful passes from the back row. Jayden Walent had 18 digs. Kills: Lindsey LaBelle 6, Hannah Branon 4, Mia Montagne 4. Assists: Hannon Branon 22, Leah Fitzgerald 15, Anna Bouchard, and Jaylin Bedard 13.
