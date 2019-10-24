The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to a total of 306 incidents between Monday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 20.
Most were traffic stops, nearly 71 percent. Then came motor vehicle complaints, roughly 10 percent, public assists, over seven percent, student resource officer detail, about seven percent and threats or harassment, more than five percent.
This week had familiar occurrences, some less so and at least a couple that are appropriately spooky.
Monday, Oct. 14
8:58 a.m. Lake Road and Jewell Street. A caller reported a black car “driving recklessly” with a loud exhaust.
1:38 p.m. Northwestern Medical Center. Police charged 18-year-old Haley Lucia-Cole, of St. Albans, with simple assault.
2:22 p.m. Pearl Street. Another reported vehicle with a loud exhaust, this time a “grey car.”
5:59 p.m. Stowell Street. A woman reported her bank account hacked.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
7:40 a.m. Nason Street. Arguing neighbors.
8:48 a.m. Oak Street. A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle with its door left open.
2:02 p.m. Michelle Drive. Loose dog.
2:06 p.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. A driver in a blue Nissan didn’t pay for $19.79 in fuel.
3:11 p.m. Federal Street. A graffitied building.
4:10 p.m. Lake Street. A caller reported another driver texting while driving.
5:15 p.m. Industrial Park Road. A caller reported items stolen from their vehicle.
5:28 p.m. South Main Street. Social media threats.
7:03 p.m. Lake Street. An apartment neighbor dispute.
8:45 p.m. Fairfield Street. A stolen bicycle from inside a building.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
12:17 a.m. Walmart. A suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
9:40 a.m. Congress Street. Dogs attacked the caller’s dog.
9:45 a.m. North Main Street. Police charged 25-year-old Tanner Hart of Richford with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
12:05 p.m. Breakyard. Attempted retail theft.
2:08 p.m. Bank Street. Phone threats.
3:52 p.m. Darlene Drive. “Report of farm trucks speeding.”
8:02 p.m. Food City lot. Police charged 57-year-old Todd Lynch, of Grand Isle, with driving with a criminally suspended license.
10:10 p.m. Taylor Park. A report of alcohol consumption in the park.
Thursday, Oct. 17
12:51 a.m. South Main Street, near Bellows Free Academy. Police charged 30-year-old Novette Blackmer, of St. Albans, with DUI.
5:55 a.m. Church Street. The caller found a backpack.
8:43 a.m. Clyde Allen Drive. More phone threats.
11:21 a.m. Lake Street. Tenant dispute.
1:34 p.m. Congress Street. A damaged fence.
2:58 p.m. Swanton Road. Reported money stolen from a vehicle.
3:35 p.m. South Main Street. A caller reported a window opened at an occupied residence.
4:02 p.m. Walmart. “Verbal dispute between two males.”
5:16 p.m. Interstate Access Road and South Main Street. A reported erratic driver.
8:55 p.m. Upper Welden Street. A tractor trailer unit took Upper Welden, violating city ordinance.
9:36 p.m. Swanton Road, near McDonald’s. Police charged 48-year-old Kelly Davis, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license and violating court-ordered release conditions.
11:16 p.m. Fairfax and Interstate Access roads. Police charged 45-year-old Inacio Nelson, of Richford, with negligent vehicle operation, disorderly conduct and aggravated disorderly conduct.
11:40 p.m. McGinn Drive. Suspicious vehicle.
Friday, Oct. 18
11:33 a.m. Reported verbal harassment.
2:57 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Another tractor trailer unit.
4:46 p.m. Sheldon Road. Speeding vehicle.
6:20 p.m. Lake and Little County roads. “Intoxicated female in path of traffic.”
6:45 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle left running.
Saturday, Oct. 19
1:26 a.m. Lake Street. The saying’s right: a caller reported “writing on wall.”
1:32 a.m. Highgate Falls Park. A motor vehicle damaged the park.
3:21 a.m. Federal Street. Police charged 25-year-old Teja Lillquist, of St. Albans, with DUI.
12:24 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Phone threats.
3:24 p.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. Police charged 30-year-old Peter Geraw, of St. Albans, with theft of service.
3:40 p.m. Hannaford. “Report of stolen groceries.”
4:35 p.m. Walmart. Police charged 35-year-old Richard LeBlanc, of Milton, with drug possession, retail theft and unlawful trespass.
4:38 p.m. Edward Street. Reported erratic driving.
7:03 p.m. Interstate Access Road and South Main Street. Police arrested 25-year-old Damon Garrison on an active warrant.
8:50 p.m. Congress Street. “Report of loud television.”
9:41 p.m. NMC. A caller reported an uncooperative man causing a scene.
Sunday, Oct. 20
12:39 p.m. Hannaford. “Report of male screaming.”
3:34 p.m. Lake Street. The caller found a bicycle.
3:39 p.m. Cedar and Pearl streets. A caller reported a dog in the roadway.
6:37 p.m. Lake Street. Reported dispute.
6:44 p.m. North Main Jolley. The caller reported a vehicle parked for an extended period of time.
7:44 p.m. Swanton Road. Police charged 30-year-old Tawnya Ouimet, of Highgate, with DUI and cruelty to children.
11:09 p.m. Swanton Road Maplefields. Police located a vehicle previously reported for erratic driving.