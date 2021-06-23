Sunday, June 13
11:13 a.m. Complaint of motorcycles speeding on North Main St.
1:13 p.m. Someone tagged city property and the NECR on Allen St. and Lower Welden St.
1:37 p.m. Dog was left in a car on Tuckers Way.
2:33 p.m. Dog was left in a car on Lake St.
3:40 p.m. Dog was found on Lower Welden St.
5:48 p.m. Female jumped out of a moving vehicle, was located and was okay on Fairfield St./North Main Street.
6:14 p.m. Dog was loose on Lake Road.
7:10 p.m. Jeep full of dancing people cut the caller off on Maquam Shore Road.
8:12 p.m. Domestic disturbance, parties not getting along on Cedar St.
10:43 p.m. Man was charged with domestic assault on Diamond Street.
Monday, June 14
2:05 a.m. Vehicle was scratched on Lower Welden Street.
9:18 a.m. Gym bag, shoes wireless headphones was stolen on Upper Newton St.
12:49 p.m. Suspicious material was found in a ditch on Industrial Park Road.
1:39 p.m. Vase was stolen from Tatro's on Kingman St.
3:12 p.m. Caller reported being almost hit by a vehicle on Lake St.
7:09 p.m. Caller reported being almost hit by a vehicle on Lake St.
7:52 p.m. Caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Swanton Rd.
8:03 p.m. Car was keyed on South Main St.
8:27 p.m. Backpack was found on Fairfax Rd.
11:15 p.m. Caller reported juveniles urinating in a garage elevator on Federal St.
Tuesday, June 15
10:50 a.m. Caller reported a vehicle raving their engine on Lapan Rd.
11:46 a.m. Rental jackhammer was not returned on Sheldon Rd.
1:03 p.m. Caller reported a dog was left in a car on Stowell St.
1:19 p.m. Caller complained of a truck blocking the road on Bank St.
5:13 p.m. Caller reporter the erratic operation on a vehicle on Interstate Access Rd.
9:01 p.m. Theft from the Hanford Supermarket on Swanton Rd.
Wednesday, June 16
6:45 a.m. Loose dog on Industrial Park Rd.
11:24 a.m. Caller reported the erratic operation of a vehicle on Rheaume Rd.
3:52 p.m. Caller reported being harassed by kids on North Main St.
5:24 p.m. Man was charged with domestic assault on South Main St.
7:28 p.m. Assaulted by their co-worker on Swanton Rd.
7:48 p.m. Caller reported the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Cedar St.
9:37 p.m. Caller reported the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Nason St./South Main St.
9:56 p.m. Female refused to leave Beverage Mart on Lake St.
Thursday, June 17
10:17 a.m. Caller reported property damage as well as sugar in the gas tank on Georgia Shore Rd.
10:35 a.m. Theft from Kinney Drugs on Swanton Rd.
11:35 a.m. Theft from Kinney Drugs on Swanton Rd.
12:02 p.m. Male was almost hit with a vehicle on Pearl St./Walnut St.
3:11 p.m. Intoxicated female on Lake St.
4:58 p.m. Caller reported erratic operation Swanton Rd.
5:19 p.m. Dog in car on Lake St.
5:30 p.m. Found cell phone on North Main St.
6:01 p.m. Caller reported erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Federal St./Lake St.
7:28 p.m. Dogs left in car on Georgia Shore Rd.
8:14 p.m. Man was yelling and swearing on Diamond St.
9:15 p.m. Neighbor dispute on Bishop St.
10:35 p.m. Lost cell phone and then found it on Tuckers Way
Friday, June 18
1:27 p.m. Boat was found on Bingham Shore Rd.
4:09 p.m. Caller reported erratic operation of a motor vehicle on South Main St.
4:13 p.m. Theft of alcohol and pasta Fairfax Rd.
8:31 p.m. Family dispute over child on North Main St.
11:38 p.m. Heard suspicious noises in back yard on Lower Welden St.
Saturday, June 19
12:00 a.m. Found puppy on Lower Welden St.
3:30 a.m. Intoxicated male on High St.
5:58 a.m. Intoxicated female on Trombley Rd.
12:43 p.m. Threatened by neighbor on South Main St.
4:57 p.m. Caller was threatened on Lake St.
6:03 p.m. Residence would like male removed Bowles Ln.
Sunday, June 20
11:12 a.m. Caller believed someone broke into her home on Maple St.
11:35 a.m. People switching license plates Federal St.
12:36 p.m. Loose cow on Kellog Rd.
3:41 p.m. Someone stole callers drugs on South Main St.
3:49 p.m. Car not moving in ATM line Swanton Rd.
5:35 p.m. Custodial interference with a dog on High St.
7:10 p.m. Caller harassed by neighbor on South Main St.
8:28 p.m. Customer stole alcohol on Lake St.
