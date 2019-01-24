Darci Benoit makes and sells honey-based products made from the output of her bees.

SWANTON — Darci Benoit’s mom wanted bees, but felt she didn’t have the time to get into beekeeping. So Benoit tried beekeeping instead.

Six years later, Benoit runs her own bee-centric retail outlet in the Village of Swanton, Bees on Broadway, from which she sells honey, beeswax candles and her own home-crafted lotions, soaps, lip balms and salves.

Benoit is a member of the Swanton Arts Council, the local artists collective, which seems to have had a transformative role in bringing Benoit’s passions to the general public.

Benoit’s early participation in the arts council was peddling her goods at arts council-organized craft shows. That was important, Benoit said, for “people like me that are doing little bits of things at home, getting them out to the public.”

Though she wanted her own store, Benoit said she didn’t initially create these products with that in mind.

“This was my happy place,” she said. “I started doing this as a means to escape reality a little bit. I had this little room in the back of my house, and I would go in there at night and just create something.

“I think I’ve mastered a few of them now, so I was happy to… share that with others.”

Benoit said the actual beekeeping isn’t so hard.

“The honey is the easy part,” she said. The bees “do all the work on that. We just take it from them later on the season.”

But challenges remain — even danger.

“We get stung pretty regularly,” Benoit said.

