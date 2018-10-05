Together with their families Jasmyn Bedard and Dallas Lumbra are happy to announce their engagement.

Jasmyn, the daughter of Chad and Suzanne Bedard of Fairfield graduated from Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans in 2014. She is currently employed at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction.

Dallas, the son of David and Cindy Lumbra of Fairfax, graduated from Bellows Free Academy Fairfax in 2014. He is currently employed with Control Technologies in Williston VT as a Controls Technician.

A 2020 wedding is being planned. The couple will reside in St. Albans.