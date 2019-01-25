Missisquoi trainer Dan Messenger is joined by hockey captains (from left) Callie Parks, Brianna Sweeney, Renee Bouchard, Ryan Laroche, Braylen Parent, and Joel Gagne.

SWANTON — Enosburg Falls, Missisquoi Valley Union, and Bellows Free Academy (BFA)-St. Albans high schools joined forces in one of their latest effort to improve safety for student athletes, earning top honors from the National Athletic Trainers Association for their Safe Sport School program.

The NATA effort is designed to ensure that schools are not missing steps that can reduce severity and frequency of injury to high school students.

“It’s pretty much a checklist,” said Dan Messenger, in his first year as trainer at Missisquoi. “They’ve found a whole lot of risk factors and ways around them. For example, having an athletic trainer at all home events, that’s one thing. If you can check off a box that your school does this, your risk of athletes getting injured goes down significantly. Overall it’s safety.”

To obtain the First Team Award from NATA, the three schools had to meet criteria regarding administrative systems, equipment purchases, emergency action plans, mental-health counseling, and facilities for injury treatment and prevention, among others. The three schools met all the standards, and last spring they were notified of their First Team Awards.

“Last year BFA was recognized by the National Athletic Trainers Association as a Safe Sports School,” said BFA trainer Julie Pecor. “We received a first-place award, which basically means we provide our student-athletes here at BFA with the safest environment possible. And if an injury does occur then we provide them with the necessary care to get them better and get them playing.

“It’s kind of cool that all three of us have it. A lot of the stuff we had to do to qualify to get the award, we’ve been doing for years. I’ve been here for 11 years and we’ve been doing a lot of it, so it was a matter of fine-tuning it and putting everything together and proving that we are a Safe School.”

