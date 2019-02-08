By MIKE DONOGHUE

Messenger Correspondent

BURLINGTON – Robert “Spencer” Beattie, 22, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court on Thursday to aggravated assault that police say left another University of Vermont student with multiple brain bleeds, fractures to his skull, nose and eye socket and a concussion.

Beattie, of Lakemont Drive, is charged with causing serious bodily injury to Jonathan Kilian, 21, on Jan. 18 and “showing extreme indifference to the value of human life,” according to the charge. The attack happened in the parking lot of City Market at 82 South Winooski Ave. as bars began to close about 2:15 a.m.

Ten days after the assault Kilian, who is from the Montpelier, “reported memory and concentration issues, serious headaches and what he described as feeling generally slow to think and articulate speech,” Burlington Police Detective Cpl. Eric Dalla Mura said in court papers.

Beattie appeared to be intoxicated during the assault, which was captured on surveillance video from City Market, police said in court papers. They said Kilian was punched in the face while walking away from Beattie.

After the punch Kilian fell backwards and struck his head, Dalla Mura wrote in his six-page affidavit outlining the case.

“From surveillance video it appears Jonathan does not move on his own for approximately four minutes,” Dalla Mura wrote. He said the video seems to show Kilian’s hands were at his side when struck.

Kilian was a senior, but is now withdrawn from school, a UVM spokesman said. He said Beattie graduated in January.

Both men had been at Red Square, a bar on the Church Street Marketplace, but may not have known each other. Dalla Mura’s affidavit also paints a picture of several people being intoxicated and that parts of some statements did not match videos police obtained from nearby local businesses.

