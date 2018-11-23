ST. ALBANS — Barbara Joan Lumbra, 75, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in the comfort of her home with her family.

Born in St. Albans on July 20, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Bernard & Ethel (Chamberlain) Turnbull.

Barbara attended St. Mary’s School, was a 1961 graduate of BFA-St. Albans and graduated from the Sheldon Academy cosmetology program. Barbara was first employed as a hairdresser at The Colonial Styling Center. In later years she was employed at St. Albans Town School, then later at St. Albans City School lunch programs by the Abbey Group, retiring in 2017.

Barbara especially enjoyed spending time with her family, enjoyed knitting and following the Red Sox. She was ecstatic when her favorite team won the 2018 World Series. Enjoyed going to Toby Keith concerts.

She married Robert M. Lumbra Sr. on Aug. 31,1963. He passed away Oct. 18, 2008.

Barbara leaves her children, Robert Lumbra, Jr. and his fiancée, Christi Skelton of St. Albans, Amy Lumbra and MAJ Christopher Gookin, VT Army National Guard of Georgia and Colin Lumbra and his wife, Debra of St. Albans.

She also leaves grandchildren, Brandi, Jesse, Molly, Ethan, Elliot, Alexandria, Emmett, Kayla, Carly, Tiffany, Brenden, Josh, Curtis, Dustin. Great grandchildren Kianna, Kaylee, Khloee, Peyton, Finley, Bella, Ellyonna, Freya, Ella, Amelia, Kiannah, Riley, Isaiah, Savanah, Elijah.

Barbara also leaves her sisters, Laurice Skelton and her husband, Garrie of St. Albans, Rhea Berthiaume and her husband, Guy of Clinton, Mass., and Cheryl Belrose and her husband Richard of Georgia, brother-in- law Francis Lumbra, several nieces and nephews and a very dear friend, Alice Sturgeon. Her beloved canine companions, Maddie and Baxter.

Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband and a grandson; Nathan Lumbra, sister; Donna Davies, brother-in-law; Maurice Lumbra, two sisters-in-law; Joan Lumbra and Pearl Lumbra as well as her special friend Paula Langlais.

Friends are invited to join Barbara’s family for visiting hours on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Father Maurice Roy, officiating. Spring interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, St. Albans.

Memorial contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made either to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

