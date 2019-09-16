MILTON – Barbara H. Brigham, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 12, 2019, at the Homestead at Pillsbury in St. Albans..

Barbara was born on February 12, 1928 in Milton, the daughter of Guy and Wanda (Bushey) Holden. Barb graduated from Milton High School and attended Burlington Business College.

She married Reid Brigham on September 21, 1947 at the United Church of Milton. They settled on Cherry St. and raised their children Rodney and John.

She worked at the University of Vermont Extension Service and the Milton School Lunch Program.

Barb was active in the community, belonging to the United Church of Milton, Milton Women’s Club, the PTA, the Needlework Guild, the United Church Women and Mother’s Club. She was a 50 year plus member and Past Matron of the Chittenden Chapter # 59 Order of the Eastern Star. Barb and Reid were Plus Members of the Vermont 251 Club.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, playing cards and board games. Barb and Reid made two cross country trips and visited 48 contiguous states.

Barb and Reid enjoyed spending their summers at Camp Everest for over 40 years. Summers at Camp Everest were shared with dear friends Marion and Norm Myers, Iris and Art Mayville, Elle and Ralph Anderson, Barb and Harold Hutchins and Mae and Willie Morris. The road trips were shared and enjoyed with Doris and Paul Mears, Bob Everest and Lorraine Jacobs and Eleanor and Henry Bradbury.

Wonderful times at their home on Cherry Street were shared with Norma and Burt Riley, Ruth and Keith Lombard and Nan and Bob Bushey. They also had wonderful times with members and families of the Milton Fire Department. After years of being “worn down” she became an avid New York Yankees fan.

Barb was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Reid in 2005, her parents Wanda and Guy, her son John, Great Aunt Edith (who raised her), her brother Leland, his wife Nancy and their son Leland Jr.

Barb is survived by her son Rodney and his wife Karen; grandson Eric and his wife Mary and granddaughter Jennifer Franzen and her husband Christopher; great grandchildren Christina Mariani, Jeffrey (partner Cassie), Jacob, Joel and Laila Brigham, Payton and Arianna Franzen; great great grandchildren Jonathan Mooney, Nevaeh, Leilani Lehua and Kalohe Kai Mariani and Riley Skye and Zaiden Troy Brigham. Nieces Lisa Echo and her husband Curt, Allison Mayo and her husband Vince and nephew Mark Holden and his wife Debra and by special family members Amy Morway and Laurie Scott.

For those who wish, donations may be made to the United Church of Milton, P.O. Box 107, Milton, VT 05468. The family wishes to thank Dr. Anne Morris for her kindness and care of Mom. We cannot begin to express our gratitude to the entire staff of Homestead at Pillsbury in St. Albans for the true love and care they gave to Mom for the five years she lived there.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the United Church of Milton, with burial following in the Milton Village Cemetery.

