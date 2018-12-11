ST. ALBANS – Barbara A. Smith a lifelong resident of this area passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at her home with her loving family at her side.

Born in St. Albans, Vermont on June 18, 1936, Barb was the daughter of the late Leo L. and Beatrice (Niles) Brace, Sr. Barb was 82 years old.

Barb was a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Auxiliary, Ladies of St. Anne and Holy Angels Parish. For many years, Barb was a waitress and bartender for the former Cornerstone Restaurant. She like to attend area bingo games, but her greatest enjoyment was being with her family. Barb was very proud of her grandchildren.

Barb is survived by her eight sons, Gordon Robtoy, Jr. of St. Albans; Allen Robtoy and his wife, Cheryl, of St. Albans; Murray Robtoy and his wife, Katherine, of St. Albans; Chris Robtoy and his wife, Felicia, of St. Albans; Steven Robtoy of St. Albans; Timothy Robtoy and Patrick Robtoy both of St. Albans and William Robtoy and his companion, Amy Patnode, her three daughters, Carol Jean Robtoy and her companion, David Chalifoux, of St. Albans; Sharon Lee Pudvah and her husband, Wayne, of St. Albans and Alisha Robtoy of St. Albans; twenty-eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren, step-children, step-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husbands, Gordon W. Robtoy and Frank A. Smith; grandson, Brent; brothers, Frederick “Manny” Brace, Leo “Squeaky” Brace, Jr., Herbert “Boy” Brace and William “Chipper” Brace and by her sisters, Helen Hopkins, Theresa Brace, and Carol Washington.

Barb’s family would like to thank the nurses and aids from Franklin County Home Health and Hospice and two special friends, Diane Cassidy and Pam Rushlow, for the care and support that Barb and her family received.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 45 Lake Street. The Reverend Maurice J. Roy will be the celebrant. Prayers of Committal and interment will be at a later date in the family lot in Greenwood Cemetery.

Barb’s family asks that memorials in her name be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Barb’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.