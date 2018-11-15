Jim Ballard at the St. Albans Rotary meeting on Tuesday at which he was named Citizen of the Year.

MILTON — Milton resident Jim Ballard is the Rotary Club of St. Albans’ Citizen of the Year.

Rotary members and Ballard’s family convened in Franklin Lodge No. 4, St. Albans City’s Masonic Lodge, around noontime Tuesday.

Those in attendance agreed Ballard’s work in the community embodies the Rotary creed: “Service above self.”

Ralph Perkins, a Colchester potato farmer, said Ballard “may be my one and only hero. His stamina and dedication for any project he takes on is amazing.”

Perkins directs Tuberville, a non-profit organization growing potatoes specifically for donation. He praised Ballard’s “straightforward path to what he wants to accomplish,” be it picking 12,000 potato crops at 3 a.m. or taking a comforter from his own home to stop 700 lbs. of produce from freezing en route to the food shelf.

Perkins said Ballard is selflessly devoted to others. “There is a certain uncanny way in which Jim teaches others, and helps them fulfill their potential, without them seeing it coming,” Perkins said. He compared his relationship with Ballard to that of Mark Twain’s Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer.

Perkins said Ballard combines “Yankee pragmatism and Quaker humanism.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of our Thursday paper, or subscribe to our digital edition.