BAKERSFIELD — Holiday carols echoed through the streets of Bakersfield as middle schoolers in their festive red caps made their way around town determined to bring holiday cheer to their neighbors.
“They got to sing!” said elementary and middle school music teacher Allie Browne. “They haven’t been able to sing for so long.”
As a part of her unit, Browne said she created a caroling project that students could sign up for if they wanted. Teachers spread the word of the traveling singers online. offered to come to homes in need of a little extra spirit.
“It’s fun!” said Maggie Duffy, one of the carolers. “It celebrates the holiday and love and family. It was kind of cold, but that’s just the weather. Hopefully I get to go next year.”
Bakersfield Middle School teachers and students prepare to go caroling on Wednesday. (Kate Barcellos)
Music teacher Allie Browne and Megan Bapp took their students caroling around Bakersfield. (Kate Barcellos)
Pat and Sharon Evans even made the BMS students some cookies in exchange for their songs. (Kate Barcellos)
Addy Gratton sang holiday carols with her classmates on Wednesday. (Kate Barcellos)
Pat Evans handed out homemade sugar cookies to the students after they sang for him and his wife. (Kate Barcellos)
Pat Evans. (Kate Barcellos)
Lily Jewett takes one of Pat Evans's cookies after her performance. (Kate Barcellos)
Keylee O'Neill sang her heart out during Wednesday's caroling. (Kate Barcellos)
Students sang carols to Barbara Gates, a longtime member of the Bakersfield school family. (Kate Barcellos)
Keylee O'Neill, Maggie Duffy and Brailyn Burns sang in key together during a snowy day caroling. (Kate Barcellos)
The group also sang to Vincent Reynolds, who watched from his porch. (Kate Barcellos)
Four Tatro and Klay Robtoy were among the singers who went caroling on Wednesday. (Kate Barcellos)
Keylee O'Neill and Anna Willey sang with their class on Wednesday. (Kate Barcellos)
Keylee O'Neill, Lilly Ferraro and Anna Willey. (Kate Barcellos)
Ron and Jan Marcotte enjoyed a personal concert on Wednesday. (Kate Barcellos)
Jan Marcotte handed out chocolates to BMS students after they sang for her and her husband. (Kate Barcellos)
When Arlene O'Rourke, forever a member of the Bakersfield school community and former teacher drove by, the students caroled to her too. (Kate Barcellos)
The students gathered at Gloria Geddes's house to sing for her. (Kate Barcellos)
Gloria Geddes opened her door to see BMS students caroling on her lawn. (Kate Barcellos)
At Gloria Geddes's house. (Kate Barcellos)
A round of applause from Gloria Geddes. (Kate Barcellos)
Addy Gratton and Emily Flieger, who weilded the bells for the BMS music class on Wednesday. (Kate Barcellos)
Lily Jewett and Noah Krygier sang together during Wednesday's caroling. (Kate Barcellos)
Brailyn Burns and her holiday donut warm up after a cold day caroling. (Kate Barcellos)
Lilly Ferraro, Kaden Swide and Anna Willey warm up in the gym. (Kate Barcellos)
Allie Browne's class warmed up inside the gym with hot cocoa and donuts. (Kate Barcellos)
Keylee O'Neill enjoys a post-caroling donut and hot cocoa. (Kate Barcellos)
Lilly Ferraro and Anna Willey with their post-caroling donuts.
The carolers suited up at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and donned Santa hats, earning honks and waves from passers by. They made their way throughout town as a dusting of snow began to shower down.
Some houses, like the one belonging to musicians Pat and Sharon Evans, had a plate of homemade cookies waiting for the students as they arrived. Choruses of “Let it Snow,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Jingle Bells” could be heard all around as the students moved from house to house.
When they made it to Gloria Geddes’s home, the students began singing on the front lawn before Geddes knew they were there. When she opened the door, the students seemed to sing louder. Their voices drew a bright, warm smile to Geddes’s face and a twinkle to her eye.
Guitarist Lilly Ferraro said her chosen artform isn’t usually vocals, but she jumped at the chance to help out her fellow classmates when they needed more voices for the project. Holiday cheer in the classroom, she said, was something everyone looked forward to.
“[Christmas in schools] brings joy to kids who don’t have it at home,” Ferraro said.
The students received applause for their spirited performances, and at the home of Jan and Ron Marcotte, the students even received decadent chocolate truffles for their songs.
After caroling, the students gathered in the Bakersfield gym to warm up and feast on donuts and fresh hot cocoa. The last day of school before winter break had been a success, and the students managed to spread the spirit of the holiday season far beyond their school walls.
Ferraro said she wished for an Apple watch and board games for her family’s Christmas celebration.
“They’re just so much fun,” Ferraro said of the board games. “I wished for Monopoly and Clue.”
