Keylee O'Neill, Maggie Duffy and Brailyn Burns

Keylee O'Neill, Maggie Duffy and Brailyn Burns sang in key together during a snowy day caroling. (Kate Barcellos)

BAKERSFIELD — Holiday carols echoed through the streets of Bakersfield as middle schoolers in their festive red caps made their way around town determined to bring holiday cheer to their neighbors.

“They got to sing!” said elementary and middle school music teacher Allie Browne. “They haven’t been able to sing for so long.”

As a part of her unit, Browne said she created a caroling project that students could sign up for if they wanted. Teachers spread the word of the traveling singers online. offered to come to homes in need of a little extra spirit.

“It’s fun!” said Maggie Duffy, one of the carolers. “It celebrates the holiday and love and family. It was kind of cold, but that’s just the weather. Hopefully I get to go next year.”

The carolers suited up at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and donned Santa hats, earning honks and waves from passers by. They made their way throughout town as a dusting of snow began to shower down.

Some houses, like the one belonging to musicians Pat and Sharon Evans, had a plate of homemade cookies waiting for the students as they arrived. Choruses of “Let it Snow,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Jingle Bells” could be heard all around as the students moved from house to house.

When they made it to Gloria Geddes’s home, the students began singing on the front lawn before Geddes knew they were there. When she opened the door, the students seemed to sing louder. Their voices drew a bright, warm smile to Geddes’s face and a twinkle to her eye.

Guitarist Lilly Ferraro said her chosen artform isn’t usually vocals, but she jumped at the chance to help out her fellow classmates when they needed more voices for the project. Holiday cheer in the classroom, she said, was something everyone looked forward to.

“[Christmas in schools] brings joy to kids who don’t have it at home,” Ferraro said.

The students received applause for their spirited performances, and at the home of Jan and Ron Marcotte, the students even received decadent chocolate truffles for their songs.

After caroling, the students gathered in the Bakersfield gym to warm up and feast on donuts and fresh hot cocoa. The last day of school before winter break had been a success, and the students managed to spread the spirit of the holiday season far beyond their school walls.

Ferraro said she wished for an Apple watch and board games for her family’s Christmas celebration.

“They’re just so much fun,” Ferraro said of the board games. “I wished for Monopoly and Clue.”

