BAKERSFIELD – The Bakersfield Selectboard asked the town to vote down its proposed $150,000 in roadwork allocations for a 6-month period for fiscal 2021 this Town Meeting Day.
Bakersfield voters also rejected a proposal to hire the Vermont State Police to patrol the town for 20 hours each month at an annual cost of $18,166.
Selectboard Chair Lance Lawyer won reelection 246-72 over Terri Gates for a three-year term. Joshua Goss ran unopposed for a two-year seat on the selectboard. And David Houston won 194-118 against David Spencer for a one-year term.
Linda Stanley ran unopposed to a three-year lister term. William Irwin and Carrie Nelson both ran unopposed to both of the town’s two-year planning commission terms.
The town had hoped to move its roadwork funding to a fiscal year, a plan complicated by last year’s Halloween storm.
“This storm hit us hard, and it hit our budget hard, which we’re trying to address now,” Lawyer said.
But after the town voted to suspend the rules and discuss this proposed $150,000 article before lunch break, Goss said there is “a lot of things we need to relook at” in regard to that allocation.
“As a board, we’re asking that this be voted down so we can look at other options,” he said as the meeting hall filled with applause.
The article was voted down unanimously from the floor.
The selectboard plans to hold an informational meeting in November to gather more input and move into next Town Meeting Day with this proposal on an Australian ballot.
“We want your input,” Lawyer said. “We need your participation.”
Before the selectboard asked the town to vote down that article, its proposed article of a $170,000 allocation for winter roadwork drew heated discussion.
Voters moved to amend the proposed allocation to $150,000, the amount the town spent last year on winter roadwork.
Opinions bounced back and forth as discussion continued for about an hour on whether to amend the proposal.
One Bakersfield man said he recalls a lot of people complained vehemently about the condition of the roads last year.
“The roads are in definite need of work. That’s why the selectboard increased it. We need more money to operate,” he said.
A Bakersfield woman said, “I oppose the $170,00 because I believe money that’s been approved in previous years has been mismanaged.”
“If we continue to increases the budget, I believe that money will continue to be mismanaged,” she added.
Town Treasurer Abbey Miller said in response that she doesn’t believe funds are being mismanaged.
“I respect where everyone is at, but I think we all want the roads to be maintained properly,” she said.
Miller said even if the town level-funded its road crew salaries and changed their healthcare, other costs such as fuel and electricity continue to rise.
The vote from the floor on this amendment was too close to call. The town voted to move to a paper ballot, by which they voted the amendment down 64 to 49.
The failed amendment kept the selectboard’s proposed $170,000 for roadwork on the floor.
And after a brief further discussion, the town again voted to move to paper ballot and passed the original proposal 66 to 51.
During the lunch break, Bakersfield resident Doris Almodovar said she doesn’t agree with the selectboard’s $170,000 appropriation for winter roadwork.
“They haven’t been budgeting correctly,” she said. “Nobody’s considering us, the homeowner. I don’t mind paying taxes, but I want my taxes to be used correctly.”
Lawyer said the town is planning to get some of the money spent on repairs after the Halloween storm reimbursed from FEMA, but the response has been slow.
He said it could be anywhere from six months to two years before Bakersfield gets any of that money.
This article was updated on March 4 at 4:30 p.m. to correct a statement about a reduction in the allocation from Franklin County Home Health from $2,700 to $2,000, which was made in error.