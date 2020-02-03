On Friday night, Vermont State Police (VSP) stopped a vehicle in the area of Route 7 and Route 2 in Colchester, subsequently arresting the operator for driving under the influence.
Upon investigation following the motor vehicle stop, VSP determined that the driver, Broc Lewis, 31, of Bakersfield, was under the influence of alcohol. Lewis was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.