From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Babes is a 10 year old darling! She loves children of all ages, grown ups but just no other animals in her new home. She loves cuddles, being brushed and lots of attention. Babes is truly a real a sweetheart.

Babes is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.