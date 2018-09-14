The following birth announcements were published in the Sept. 14, 2018 version of the Messenger.

Beckett Xavier Porter– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Aug. 29, 2018 to Destiny Porter of Swanton.

Sophie Jean Sicely– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 6, 2018 to Anthony Sicely and Amanda Mobbs of Georgia.

Amelia Adeline Marie Gates– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 8, 2018 to Aubrey Gates and Erica Gates of Cambridge.

Ella Paige White– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 10, 2018 to Justin White and Samantha White of Berkshire.

Deacon Allan Ferraro– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 11, 2018 to Josh Ferraro and Diana Bessette of Richford.

Emma Jade Hazard– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 11, 2018 to Justin Hazard and Catherine Sweet of Swanton.