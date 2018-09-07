The following birth announcements were published in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 version of the Messenger.

Rosealee Maire Delisle– a girl born at Northwestern Medican Center on Aug. 24 to Wayne Delisle and Symphony Anne Ausiejus of Richford

Quinn Elizabeth and Sydney Jean Chamberland– twin girls born at Northwestern Medical Center on Aug. 28 to Christopher Whitney and Brittany Chamberland of Swanton.

Owen Joseph Hubis– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Aug. 29, 2018 to Tanner Hubis and Jessica Fortin Hubis of Swanton.

Nora John Montagne– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 2, 2018 to John Montagne and Melissa Montagne of St. Albans.

Gwynivere Marie Cunningham– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 2, 2018 to Christopher Reynolds and Maia Cunningham of St. Albans.

Emily Marie Hendry– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 5, 2018 to Shane Hendry and Lesley Hendry of St. Albans.