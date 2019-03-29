Shooting victim Mark Brito stands with Franklin County State's Attorney Jim Hughes in court. Pool photo by Gregory Lamoureaux

ST. ALBANS — The jury received the State’s case against Ethan Gratton two minutes before 5 p.m. Thursday evening, after more than 28 pages of instruction from the judge.

The jury re-entered the courtroom around 6:30 p.m. to review Pam Gratton’s recorded 911 call from the day of the shooting.

Judge Greg Rainville dismissed the jury after playing the recording. They were to return to the courthouse by 8:20 a.m. this morning.

First on the agenda upon the jury’s return Friday was listening again to the testimony of Dr. Deborah Black, a neurologist at the center of the defense’s case. Black testified that, in her professional opinion, Gratton was incapable of forming the intent crucial for the State to prove its case, due to a concussion suffered when David Hill assaulted him.

Gratton fatally shot Hill on Jan. 2, 2017, and seriously wounded Mark Brito. The State has charged Gratton with second-degree and attempted second-degree murder.

If the jury convicts Gratton of either charge, he faces a life sentence.

The case’s attorneys spent most of the day workshopping the jury instructions with Rainville, a process he warned attending family members of Gratton and the shooting victims would seem “dry as tinder.”

Attorneys began closing arguments around 1:40 p.m.

State’s Attorney Jim Hughes broke down the elements of the charges the jury must feel he proved — for example, that the killing was unlawful, not self-defense.

Toward that end, Hughes pointed to crime scene photographs of Hill’s body on the scene, clutching work gloves. Hughes said the medical examiner found no bruising on Hill’s knuckles, so Hill must have punched Gratton with his gloves on and then had time to remove them before Gratton shot him.

Gratton shot Hill five times, three of which struck Hill as he was falling or had fallen, Hughes said, based on the state deputy chief medical examiner’s testimony.

At that point, Hughes said, any threat to Gratton was over.

“There was nothing left to defend against… when Mr. Hill was shot in the back,” Hughes told the jury.

Hughes said the number of shots fired, a total of eight, based on cartridges police found on the scene, is evidence Gratton used unreasonable force.

“The shooting of a person who assaulted someone, after the assault is over, is not self-defense,” Hughes said. “It’s revenge. It’s a murder.”

He said testimony from Gratton’s friends and former employer, who characterized him as friendly and helpful, showed he was “not someone suffering from post-traumatic stress,” contrary to Black’s testimony that Gratton’s post-traumatic stress disorder, with which doctors diagnosed him after he witnessed a fatal car crash at age 13, could have contributed to his reaction during the shooting.

Hughes said Gratton could have stayed in his house after his first interaction with Hill. Hughes said he could have called the police instead of going back down and talking with Hill again.

“Intent can be formed almost instantaneously,” Hughes said, “as quick as a thought.”

Gratton’s defense attorney, Kelly Green, emphasized to the jury that in our criminal justice system, even if jurors suspect the State’s allegations are true, they must find a defendant not guilty if there remains a reasonable doubt.

Green said, “Our criminal justice system rests on that bedrock.”

She said the State’s case against Gratton “hangs by a thread” on the testimony of Caleb McLane, a Georgia Mountain Road resident who testified that Gratton told him and Gratton’s parents that he went back to the house for a gun and then shot Hill and Brito.

Green directed the jury to consider Pam’s 911 call. Gratton’s hysterical explanation of events is audible on that recording. He says nothing audible about going back to the house.

After that call, Green said, McLane went back to his car and sat there waiting for police for an hour and a half, which McLane testified.

Green pointed to the number of Georgia Mountain Road residents who came across the scene Hughes called as witnesses. The defense called only one, Kevin Harrison, who testified he arrived on the scene two minutes after Pam’s call to see Jeff Gratton and McLane talking in a neighbor’s driveway, where McLane’s car was parked.

“That’s reasonable doubt,” Green said.

Green referenced clips from a recorded interview between McLane and a Vermont State Police detective, in which McLane seems to share contradictory versions of what he said Gratton told him over the course of the 36-minute interview.

Green also said McLane’s inability to accurately remember what Gratton wore that day, both in that recorded interview and in the courtroom, was “hard evidence” that the jury should not rely on McLane’s testimony.

Green referenced Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Bushey’s testimony regarding his sole interaction with Hill when he arrested the man the summer prior to the shooting. Bushey testified he pepper sprayed Hill to subdue him when he became violent. Green said that showed even the sheriff’s deputy felt he had to use a deadly weapon for self-defense in a confrontation with Hill.

Green’s voice broke at the end of her extensive argument.

She said finding Gratton not guilty was not a judgment of what Brito has suffered. Brito, permanently scarred from the shooting, sat in the front row with his family throughout the trial, in plain view of the jury.

“You have permission to send Mr. Gratton home to his parents,” Green said, in tears. “You can let both of these young men go.”

In closing arguments, the prosecution speaks first, then the defense, and then the prosecution once more.

Hughes’ final argument focused on Brito, whom he said Gratton shot without provocation.

“That’s not defense,” Hughes said, “that’s offense.”

