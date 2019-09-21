Tara on the podium after her JV win at Craftsbury.

Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Tara Ditch, a runner on the BFA St. Albans’ cross country team, was selected as this week’s Messenger Sports choice for Athlete of the Week.



Ditch, a freshman at BFA, had two wins last week–one at the JV level at the Craftsbury Invite, and another at BFA’s home meet later in the week.



BFA varsity cross country coach, Mike Mashtare, followed Ditch during her middle school season last year at the St. Albans City School.



“Tara was one of the best female runners in the state as an eighth-grader,” explained Mashtare. “I had high hopes for her and reached out to her in the summer.”



Mashtare was surprised to learn that Ditch would be traveling abroad for six weeks in the later half of the summer.



Every three years, the family flies to Japan to visit family. It’s a trip full of unique experiences and time with relatives.



Ditch spent the summer taking karate lessons from her grandmother and participating in a group event. She worked in a daycare as part of an internship, and she played the three-string Japanese guitar with her great uncle.



“I was disappointed I couldn’t run,” said Ditch, candidly, “but I love to visit my family. Some things are very different in Japan. We focus a lot on family ancestry.”



While in Japan, Ditch and her family visited places sacred to her relatives and learned more about the Japanese culture. Ditch appreciated a special moment she shared with her relatives.



“Before I left Japan we all said a little prayer to my great grandmother about doing well in school; I felt that has helped me do better in school and in cross country,” said Ditch. “It helped me to step up to the plate.”



“My family in Japan is supportive of what I will do in the future and the present,” said Ditch, “and I have gratitude for that.”



When Ditch and her family returned to the states, the cross country season was ready to begin. Ditch knew she’d be behind other athletes who’d been training all summer, but she was up to the challenge.



“We knew the talent was there and we just kept being patient as she built a base,” said Mashtare. “It was nice to see her progress.”



In the first JV race of the season, Ditch ran a 30:39 minute 5K at the Essex Invite. That time was quite a bit higher than anyone had expected, but the freshman wasn’t daunted.



“By the time she ran the Class Race at Hard’ack she had a much better day,” noted Mashtare. “She was starting to figure it out.”



Ditch won the JV race at the Craftsbury Invite on Saturday, September 7th, with a 24:44, shaving an impressive six minutes off of her previous race time.



“We knew she was getting into form,” said Mashtare, smiling.



Tara after winning her first varsity race at Hard’ack this week.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Ditch won her first varsity race, posting a time of 23:22.



Ditch raced in Randolph, and although she wasn’t the winner of the race, she dropped her time once again, running a 22:17. That time put her in 37th place out of 139 runners.



“She’s gone from 30 minutes to 22:17. That means she’s taken seven minutes off her time in three weeks,” said Mashtare.



Although Ditch began her season training with the JV team, her success has helped move her to train full time with the varsity team.



“She’s doing longer, more intensive training,” said Mashtare. “We’re assuming she will continue to improve and move up the ladder.”



Freshmen winning races is a little unusual, Mashtare noted, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility,



“Tara’s upward curve has been fast,” said Mashtare. “She had some things stacked against her missing six weeks of summer training, so for her to accomplish what she has in the limited time she’s had is impressive.”



Mashtare has appreciated Ditch’s ability to make quick gains on the course, but there’s more to an athlete than fast feet.



“Tara’s very kind and she’s willing to go out of her way to do something for someone else,” said Mashtare. “She’s a young girl of many talents, as well. She’s a talented athlete, but she’s also in band.



“She’s a quiet, down to earth young lady, and she’s a hardworking, disciplined person in everything she does.”



Mashtare had kind words for Ditch, but Ditch also had kind words for Mashtare.

“I was curious about the high school coach, and I talked with Coach Mashtare a little bit in the eighth grade,” said Ditch. “Mr. Mashtare knew how fast I was, and he wanted me to run for BFA. I was very encouraged by that.”



Many runners have run for Mashtare over his lengthy career at BFA and listening to Ditch, it’s easy to see why.



Tara running at a varsity meet in Randolph.

“I’m glad that I’m running for BFA. Coach Mashtare is very supportive and he’s helped a lot of teams,” said Ditch. “He gives me all the information I need before the race, and he challenges us to run a lot of miles, but I’m happy to run them.”



When it comes to racing, Ditch has put Mashtare’s advice to work, and she looks to build on them.



“I see a lot of other girls in front of me and I know I need to develop myself to get to that point,” said Ditch. “I also know there are many behind me and I’m going to practice the best I can to get better.”



During her first varsity win, Ditch drew off of the Essex race for inspiration.



“I felt good in the race I won at BFA. I thought about the race I had run the 30 minutes in and I knew I wanted to change that mindset,” said Ditch. “I was able to that at the race at BFA.”



“It’s not about speed–who’s faster and slower. I focus on the hills I see and I push myself to have a wider balance in my feet–not too heavy or fast up the hill,” explained Ditch. “I focus on being steady and on pace, on my breathing and my running. That’s what I’ve focused on this year.”



Competing in races is exhilarating, but Ditch appreciates other aspects of running as well.



“I enjoy helping people run at their own pace, I also like to help others focus on their breathing, pulse, and posture,” said Ditch. “I love to see people improve.”



Joining the cross country team at BFA has been a wonderful experience.



“I was nervous at first, but soon we all got to know each other. Everyone is very supportive and it’s awesome,” said Ditch. “There are many kids older than me and we can learn from each other. This is probably the best sports team I’ve been involved with.”



The BFA cross country team traveled to Manchester, NH, for the Manchester Invite on Saturday, September 21st.



“It’s going to be a long drive, but I’m looking forward to the opportunities to be with the team.”



The Manchester Invite will allow the BFA cross country team members to run against some stiff competition, and Ditch expressed that she was eager for the challenge.



As much as she enjoys the physical part of running, the mental part plays an important role as well. Her father has been helping her with the mental side of things.



“There’s a quote I love: running is 80% is mindset and 20% mechanics,” said Ditch. “I’m looking forward to learning more about psychology. I feel that learning about that will help me make it through challenges.”