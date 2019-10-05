Noah Brock evades Oxbow defenders as he carries the ball downfield for the Bullets. Photo: Karen Harvey

By Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Fairfax—Noah Brock of BFA Fairfax has had an outstanding season on both sides of the field for the Bullets football team.



On Saturday, September 27th, undefeated Fairfax/LU earned a 22-16 victory against undefeated Springfield. Brock scored three touchdowns and had a pair of two-point conversions.



“It was a great team win,” said Brock. “All of my linemen, Patrick Roling, Gage Brown, Camden Anderon, Lucas Jones, and Kenny Salls did a great job doing what they needed to do.”



“The first touchdown I got right behind my fullback,” said Brock. “He moved everyone out of the way and I got into the end zone.”



The winning season has been especially sweet for Brock and the other seniors on this year’s team.



“The last two years were rough, but it’s amazing to see the progress we’ve made and how the hard work is paying off.”



Brock works with the defensive line to stop undefeated Springfield last Friday night. Photo: Karen Harvey

Brock began playing football in the third grade for the Patriots Youth Football program. In the 7th and 8th grades, he played for Patriots coach Don Demar–Demar saw promise in Brock.



“Coach Demar always told me I was going to be a football player,” said Brock. “I didn’t quite believe him then, but I believe now.”



Brock has been playing for Bullets’ coach Craig Sleeman since his freshman year of high school.

“Coach Sleeman and his staff welcomed the freshmen into the program and encouraged the upperclassmen to invest in the younger guys.”



Along with his coaches, Noah credits his father for helping to grow his success.



“I grew up with a working dad who let me know you have to work and that nothing will be handed to you.”



For Brock, football is a sport that requires a serious focus on teamwork.



“If I don’t have great lineman, I lose yards. If I don’t have a good quarterback who makes a good read-the play blows up,” said Brock. “Success for an individual comes because of everyone’s hard work.”



Brock also expressed his gratitude to the greater Fairfax/LU football family.



“We’re very lucky for the community we have,” said Brock. “The co-op has worked for us and these towns always come together and support us.”



Brock’s coaches, past and present, have been grateful for their time with him.



“Noah has always been motivated and determined,” said Demar. “He’s a coachable team player–very dependable, honest, and trustworthy. All these attributes combined with his ‘lead by example’ demeanor has influenced his teammates.”



Bullets’ football coach, Craig Sleeman, noted that Brock is a leader on and off the field.



“He’s not the largest player on the field,” said Sleeman. “The kids see the work he puts in both in and out of season, and they know what it takes to get where he is.”



Brock’s work ethic has helped him develop into one of the best defensive backs in the state.



Against opposing teams, Brock has been able to limit yardage by running backs. Some who ran for 100 yards or more against other opponents have been held to less than 30.



Sleeman noted that Brock also excels as a running back. Against the two toughest teams they’ve faced this year, Poultney and Springfield, he rushed for 100 and 170 yards, respectively while also scoring regularly.



“Noah handles the pressure very well,” said Sleeman. “When we need the ball put in the end zone, he gets it done.”