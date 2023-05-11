MVU Thunderbird pitcher Molly Medor earned three wins in three games in three days during the first week of May.
Q&A with Molly Medor
What will you remember most about the stretch of three games and three wins last week? One thing I’ll remember most is all three games were all very close and intense. During the South Burlington game everyone's bat came alive. For the game against Essex, I’ll remember Lillianna's triple when we were down by one and really needed a big hit and Lizi's amazing split for the attempt to try to get the out at first.
How have your teammates helped you succeed this season? My teammates have helped me succeed this season because they’re always encouraging me, cheering me on, and making jokes to help me stay calm in high pressure situations in the circle. Another thing that helps me succeed is that I know whenever I miss one of my spots, I can always count on my defense to get the out.
What are you most looking forward to in the second half of the season? I’m most looking forward to creating more memories with the sisterhood (team) and coaches. As well as improving on my game and improving as a team
MVU coach Bill Sheets: Molly Medor is a phenomenal person, who just happens to be a great softball player, starring in the circle for the MVU Thunderbirds. Last week she pitched every inning of three critically important games against high caliber teams. Molly pitched exceptionally well in a 2-0 win against St. Johnsbury, striking out 14. The very next day she struck out 13 batters in a 7-2 battle against the defending state champions, South Burlington. Molly followed that up with a 3-2 win against Essex, striking out 13 batters.
For the three games, over three straight days, Molly allowed three earned runs while striking out 40. She has appeared in all eight games, compiling a 1.17 ERA while striking out 105 batters. She also bats fifth in the lineup and has produced key hits throughout the season. Molly is a humble leader, who’s a team first player, always supporting the team first concept.
Molly has a tremendous work ethic and a love for the game that she will take to the college level in 2025. She continues to strive to improve in all facets of the game and that includes spending significant time in the weight room.
