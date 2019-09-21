Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Enosburg—Levi Webb of Enosburg caught the attention of the Messenger Sports staff for his outstanding performance in two games last week.



Webb scored four goals in Enosburg’s 5-3 win over Lamoille on Tuesday, September 10th.



“One of the goals was a penalty kick,” said Webb, “and the others were all off of through balls up and over the head that came to me from Brenden Deuso.”



Webb went on to score another goal and had three assists against Oxbow on Friday, September 13th. Webb has scored eight goals in five games this season.



“Levi is a very talented attacking player,” said Enosburg varsity soccer coach Randy Swainbank. “He does a nice job of keeping possession, and he has no fear in taking on defenders.”



The goals against Lamoille were scored at Jay Peak on the FIFA regulation-sized fields. Playing on large fields requires a higher level of endurance and an excellent ability to manage the game.



The fields are also covered in turf, a surface that many Franklin County soccer players don’t get a lot of experience with.



Some athletes find the fields to be daunting while others enjoy the challenge.



“The fields at Jay Peak let you open up, and when you’re open and you have space you have more time to think,” said Webb. “You don’t have to play the ball under pressure.”



Swainbank values Webb’s strategic approach to the game.



“Levi is the type of player that can create a scoring opportunity every time he touches the ball in the attacking end,” said Swainbank. “His finishing is improving, and he has a very high soccer IQ.”



Webb, who’s a sophomore this year, had some big shoes to fill shortly after the first game of the season against MVU.



Logan Jette, Enosburg’s athletic and talented senior soccer player, tore his ACL in practice the day after the scoring the overtime goal to secure the win for the Hornets.



“With Logan Jette out for the season, Levi is taking on the responsibility of being the leader in the attacking end,” explained Swainbank. “He is developing a nice partnership with our striker, Dylan Pattee.”



Webb, who’s a true student of the game, may have been more prepared to take the role than some realized.



“I’ve watched Logan play since he was a freshman,” said Webb. “He started outside just like I did and moved to the middle as a senior.”



“Logan has great field awareness. He gets the ball and he knows when someone is on him–he’s listening. He has a good foot, so he can play the ball outside.”



Swainbank praised Webb’s work ethic, noting it was similar to Jette’s.



“Like Logan, Levi attacks practice sessions at game speed,” said Swainbank.



Webb, who’s on his second varsity season, has appreciated playing for Swainbank.



“Coach Randy has taught me so many things. There’s not much competition in middle school around here, so when you come up to high school there’s a lot to take in,” said Webb.



“Coach gets your mindset going so that you’re not focusing on how young you are, but that you’re focusing on playing the game you usually play.”



Webb, who also plays hockey for BFA St. Albans, feels hockey has helped him with his soccer playing.



“Playing hockey has helped me with the mindset to just ‘go through’ people and hope for the best,” said Webb with a smile.



Webb has played both sports since he was young, and his appreciation for the game of soccer is evident in his conversation.



“I love the amount of stuff you can do with the ball,” said Webb. “There are different techniques you can use for shooting and passing, there are skill moves you can learn, and I love having teammates on the field that can help–that’s a really good thing to have.”



Relationships between the guys at the top, who must always work together, are key in Webb’s opinion and he, Deuso, and Pattee are working together to build in-game bonds.



“We are communicating more, getting to know each other, and figuring out what to do,” said Webb. “You need to know the player that you’re playing with.”



Webb plays club soccer in the offseason and has played for Green Mountain and Queen City. Club has allowed Webb to play against a lot of DI players from Essex and Burlington.



“We were a U18 team last year, so we played with a lot of older kids,” said Webb. “That helped me become more confident with my playing.”



After high school, Webb would like to play soccer in college. As a true student of the game, Webb is ready to watch and learn what he needs to do to prepare for the next level.



“Noah Swainbank, from Enosburg, is playing for Castleton. I want to attend some of those games, watch their style of play and maybe talk to the coach.”



So far this season, the first game of the year against MVU stands out to Webb.



“Even though I didn’t score, I’d say that the MVU game was my favorite game of the year so far,” said Webb. “It was intense, and we played well.”



Swainbank, who’s been coaching for decades, sees plenty of promise in his young player.



“We brought Levi up last year as a freshman but due to his smaller size, he wasn’t able to really express himself on the field. This year he came back bigger and stronger and I think he has a great soccer future ahead of him,” said Swainbank. “I think we have only seen a glimpse of what he will become.”