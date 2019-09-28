Kam Dunsmore races for the ball in BFA’s home game against the Colchester Lakers. Photo: Adam Laroche

St. Albans—Kam Dunsmore of BFA St. Albans has earned the distinction of being one of the best soccer players in the state of Vermont.



Last week, Dunsmore, who plays soccer and football for BFA, contributed to wins in both sports.



On Tuesday, September 18th, Dunsmore earned an assist on the first goal of the soccer game against in-county rival MVU; he also scored the final goal.



In the Bobwhites’ football game against visiting CVU, Dunsmore’s 38-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, making the game a two-possession game.



“Having the ability to make a 38-yard field goal in Vermont high school football is a bonus for any team,” said BFA football coach Geoff Murray. “We have confidence in Kam when we get down in the opponents’ side of the field.”



Kam Dunsmore kicks a field goal for BFA St. Albans in the September 6th game against the Colchester Lakers. Photo: Adam Laroche

Murray has coached Dunsmore for four years at the varsity level. Dunsmore’s work ethic, according to Murray, is a key to his success.



“He’s one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever met, in and out of season,” said Murray.

“He’s very self-motivated, manages his time well, and he’s dedicated to both soccer and football. You can always trust that he will follow through on his commitments.”



On the soccer field, Dunsmore is known as a player who creates scoring chances thanks to his speed, power, and vision on the field.



“There’s a reason why he’s one of the best players in the state,” said Laroche. “He’s got upside talent and great work ethic.”



“Kam comes to the field with the same attitude every day. He’s always ready to work hard and he encourages the team to get better as a unit. He cares about everyone, not just himself.”



Laroche recalled his first interactions with Kam. Kolby Dunsmore, Kam’s older brother, was playing for Laroche on the varsity team.



“Kam would practice with us when he was in the fifth grade,” said Laroche. “The guys on the team were amazed at how good he was.”



Over the last two years, Dunsmore has been coming into his own as a leader on the Bobwhite soccer team.



“We were down 1-0 at MMU last year, and we were feeding Kam the ball trying to score,” said Laroche. “He ended up hammering a goal from twelve yards out to tie it.”



“Four minutes into overtime he ripped the ball from 18 yards out and won the game; the team ran over to him and jumped on him,” said Laroche. “I knew he had taken the role of being the one who was going to lead the team where they needed to go.”



On the soccer field, Dunsmore leads the team, but when he puts on his football pads, he assumes a very different role.



“I can get anxious on the sideline because I want to go help my team,” said Dunsmore. “That’s why I go out there and give my best effort when I have the chance.”



Switching from one sport to another in a season isn’t easy. There are days Dunsmore finishes a soccer game and heads directly to the football field for another game.



To ensure he will be prepared for both seasons, Dunsmore spends extra time conditioning in the summer.



“I come to the complex and do speed drills,” said Dunsmore. “I put in more work so that when the season comes around I’m not fatigued going from game to game.”



Dunsmore has played soccer for years, but before his freshman year, he’d never played football. His father was the one who suggested he try out for both teams, and Dunsmore decided to give it a shot.



The summer before his freshman year, Dunsmore spent lots of time at Collins Perley kicking footballs between the uprights.



“When I got good at it, I still kept practicing,” said Dunsmore. “It’s no different than kicking a soccer ball, it’s just a different surface that you’re kicking.”



Soccer has been part of Dunsmore’s life since he was a kid, and he loved watching his older siblings, Kolby and Kathy, play soccer for BFA.



“I was the ball boy for my brother’s team, and it was a dream of mine to be on the varsity team,” said Dunsmore.



Dunsmore has enjoyed playing for the coaches of both teams.



“It’s been a great experience to play for Luke and Ty and they are like family to me,” said Dunsmore. “Coach Murray has always been very welcoming; It’s been a great experience being there, too.”



In the fall of 2020, Dunsmore will be playing for a new coach. He’s signed with St. Joseph’s College, and he’s looking forward to taking on the next challenge.



“I visited the school and watched the soccer team. I liked how they played together and how close they are with each other,” said Dunsmore. “The coach is awesome. He’s fun, but when game-time comes he’s serious and wants to win–I admire that.”



Whether he’s on the football field or the soccer field, Dunsmore knows that the success he’s had has not been accidental.



“It’s all about hard work; if you want to do well you have to put the work in both in and out of season.”