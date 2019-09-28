Julia Horton kicks the ball past a Richford player on Tuesday, September 17th. Photo: Adam Laroche

Swanton—Julia Horton, a senior at MVU, has been with the varsity girls soccer team through thick and thin. Her dedication to the team and her performance on the field are truly inspirational.



The Thunderbirds broke their three-year losing streak on September 14th when they secured a win against visiting Winooski.



Three days later, the Thunderbirds hosted Richford for the annual ‘under the lights’ homecoming game.



Horton scored two goals in the game against the Rockets, propelling the Thunderbirds to their second win of the season.



The first goal, scored by Horton on an assist by freshman Ava Hubbard, sailed high and to the right of Richford goalie Austin Archambault.



The second goal came with seven minutes remaining in the game. Once again, Horton lifted the ball into the net.



“It was satisfying to hear everyone cheering,” said Horton. “I could feel that the community and our school is proud of us.”



On Saturday the T-birds traveled to Enosburg for the Hornets’ homecoming contest.



Horton scored the tying goal in that game with 20 minutes remaining in the second half. The Hornets earned the 3-2 win in double overtime.



“It was great to hear people talk about how competitive the Enosburg game was and how fun it was to watch,” said Horton.



The wins have been a boost for Horton and the MVU girls’ soccer team.



“We’re gaining confidence and it’s helping all of us. We have things we’ve learned from all the losses, but we have also learned a lot from a season with some wins,” said Horton.



Julia Horton brings the ball downfield in MVU’s homecoming contest against Richford. Photo: Adam Laroche

MVU varsity girls’ soccer coach Roy Adams spoke highly of Horton and her dedication to the team.



“Julia has been the backbone of the team the three years I’ve been here. She’s always been voted as a captain by her teammates and she always has a positive attitude.”



“Even in the down years, she’s had a positive vibe,” said Adams. “She’s a great kid to coach.”



Horton, a four-year varsity soccer player at MVU, also plays basketball and runs track. She knows what it takes to compete, according to Adams, and she’s been eager to raise her level of play.



“We’ve been working hard on shooting and becoming scorers,” said Adams. “In the first year, Julia was always looking to pass the ball, but now she’s working on getting the ball to the net–looking for an open corner.”



Julia Horton kicks the ball for a goal against the Richford Rockets on September 17th during MVU’s homecoming win. Photo: Adam Laroche

Horton was quick to thank her teammates for their part in her success.



“We’ve got some talented freshmen who have helped us a lot,” said Horton. “Although I was the one to score in these games, I couldn’t have done it without the team around me. Everyone has done something to contribute to the wins.”



Horton has been playing soccer since the fourth grade, and she’s loved the game ever since.



“I like the competitiveness of the game. I feel like the space we get to play on is so big–it’s freeing,” said Horton.



Horton is the second in her family to play soccer for the Thunderbirds.



“I enjoyed watching my sister Olivia play,” said Horton. “I thought the varsity girls were so big! I wanted to be just like them,” said Horton.



“Now that I’m a senior and it’s almost over, I would encourage players to fall in love with the game and give your 100%. It goes by fast.”



Playing sports has been part of Horton’s life for as long as she can remember.



“Playing sports taught me about teamwork, and that goes farther than sports in life,” said Horton.



“I’ve learned about failure and determination. I hope that other people will see that in our team–you can do anything with hard work!”