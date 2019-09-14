Fairfax—Isaac Decker, a junior at BFA Fairfax, was named Athlete of the Week by the Messenger Sports staff for his outstanding performance in last Friday’s game against Enosburg.



Decker played a role in all three goals scored by the Bullets in the 3-2 win over the visiting Hornets.



Decker assisted teammate Carl Bruso, who scored the first goal for the Bullets. Decker kicked the ball over the Enosburg defenders into the 12-yard line where Bruso was waiting to push it into the net.



Decker nabbed a goal of his own thanks to an assist by his cousin, Reece Decker. Reece made a turn on the outside of the field, centered the ball and got it to Isaac who dribbled past Enosburg defenders to score.



Decker got his second goal in a time of necessity. With the game tied at two, Decker scored on a corner kick from Reece.



“He put his head on the ball at the far post and drove it straight into the net,” said Fairfax varsity boys soccer coach Jake Hubbard smiling.



The win against Enosburg was a coveted one. The two schools have developed a friendly rivalry over the years and games are fun to watch.



“I look forward to the Enosburg games every year. I know people on that team and we’re always well-matched,” said Decker. “It’s the last game we want to lose. We usually win at home and they usually win at Enosburg.”



The win was also the first for the Bullets as they begin the 2019 season.



Hubbard, who is coaching his first varsity team, appreciates Decker’s skill on the field.



“He loves to have the ball on his foot. The first couple of games he played at center striker, and the more I watched him the more I saw that he was winning a lot of balls in the air,” said Hubbard. “That’s a big benefit today in soccer in Vermont.”



Many kids in Vermont aren’t being taught to head balls until they’re 11-12 years old. Few players hone the skill as Decker has during their high school years.



“Isaac is a fun player to watch. He has such good ball control–how he can cut and turn a ball is amazing,” said Hubbard. “He can create space and turn a ball into an area that seemed impossible and sneak through.”



After observing Decker, Hubbard moved him to mid-center where he has more opportunities to demonstrate his skill.



“His biggest asset is that he sees the play quickly and can play a ball out wide if we have a player out there,” said Hubbard. “The way he controls the play is one of his best skill sets.”



Decker brings more than skill to the field, according to Hubbard.



“He’s one of my captains and I lean a lot on him. I’ve told him that he plays a role on this team that requires him to deal with a lot of adversity and be ready to give his all every day,” said Hubbard. “He does it, and he’s got a very positive attitude!



“He’s part of the team as a player and he’s so mature that he can communicate with the coaching staff. He’s a true leader.”



When it comes to his teammates, Decker has earned the respect he needs to lead.



“The team chose him as a team captain in the team vote. They admire his skillset and how hard he works. He’s easy to talk to and does a great job communicating with everyone,” said Hubbard. “As a coach, you wish for that kind of a kid.”



Decker was also one of the first athletes Hubbard met when he came to BFA Fairfax.



“Isaac was part of the interview process for my hiring,” said Hubbard. “He’s been with me since day one, and I can’t say enough about him. I was so glad he was chosen for this award because he deserves it.”



Decker is a multi-sport athlete who plays soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter, and soccer in the spring with the Nordic club team.



“Club is a really good experience. It helps with the technical aspects of the game. It’s fast-paced, you play with different people, and you get to travel out of state,” explained Decker.



Soccer is Decker’s favorite sport, and he’s been playing since the third grade.



“I love the team aspect–being with friends, doing the best we can and winning games,” said Decker.



Decker draws inspiration from his father Dean and his uncle, Dana who both played soccer at BFA Fairfax during their high school years.



Stories of high school soccer games told by his father and his uncle are some of Decker’s favorites. He also appreciates the support his family gives him.



“They never miss a game, and when I get home after any game my Dad and Dana always give me great pointers,” said Decker.



When it comes to heading the ball, the skill that Hubbard loves to see in his mid-fielder, Decker credits his 6’3″ stature for his success.



“I’m gifted in the height department,” said Decker, chuckling. “If you win in the air, you win the ball. I like to be first to the ball!”



Decker has the pleasure of sharing his soccer season with his cousin Reece.



“It’s pretty awesome to play with him. We live next door to each other and we’re very close,” said Decker. “We have great chemistry, and that showed on the field against Enosburg.”



The fall season is still young, but Decker has his goal in mind already.



“We med to do the best we can in the regular season and prepare for playoffs,” said Decker. “Anything can happen when you get to playoffs!”



Decker has also appreciated the new coaching staff this season.



“Coach Hubbard has been wonderful! He’s young and he gets us and what we’re all about,” said Decker. “He knows what it’s like to play, and he hops right in when we practice. The staff has been awesome!”



When asked about his favorite soccer memory, Decker thought for a moment.



“My freshman year we played a home game against Enosburg. The game went into double overtime and we won by a golden goal in overtime,” said Decker. “That was the hardest I’ve ever worked in a game. It’s that same rivalry, and it was awesome.”